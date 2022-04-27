DANVERS — The St. John's Prep baseball team is not in the excuse making business. You couldn't blame them, however, if they came away from Wednesday's loss to Catholic Memorial thinking that when it rains, it pours.
An overcast afternoon with consistent sprinkles and one rain delay saw the Eagles totally shut down by Knight ace Nick DiRito. The UMass Lowell commit went the distance with only three hits allowed and his offense exploded in the seventh inning to turn a close game into a 6-0 rout.
It was the third straight loss for St. John's, now 5-4 overall, while the Knights improved to 5-3 and are 3-0 in Catholic Conference play.
Sophomore Joe Williams went toe-to-toe with DiRito for the first six innings. The only hit he allowed was a single by Gabe Malaret in the fifth. That one sent a runner who reached on a walk to third base to set up a Johnny Gannon sacrifice fly for the game's first run.
After DiRito stranded two Prep runners on base in the sixth, the Knights got to the Eagle bullpen to the tune of four hits and five earned runs to blow it open.
"If we can hold it at one run there, we feel like we have a shot," said Prep head coach Dan Letarte. "At the same time, we can't sit here with three hits for the game and say we're going to win a game. Most times, with that many hits, you get a donut and that's what we got today."
Leaving five on base didn't help the Eagles, who had two golden chances in the fifth. Shane Williams drew a leadoff walk and took second on a passed ball; catcher Aidan Driscoll then smoked a ball that CM shortstop Nolan Mullen leaped to snag for one out and beat Williams to the bag for two.
A walk by Kyle Webster, who had the Prep's first hit in the first inning, was followed by a Nick Sollitro single but the Eagles left both of them on base, too. Overall, St. John's just didn't make enough solid contact against DiRito, who needed 99 pitches to finish the job, walked three and fanned six.
"He mixes up his pitches really well," Letarte said of DiRito. "His off speed stuff is very strong and he has a really nice cutter. Our batters were just a little off balance ... we had a lot of short, sawed off swings."
Conor Coulter's bases clearing triple put the game out of reach in the seventh. He rounded third and tried for an inside the park grand slam, only to be thrown out at the plate. But the damage was done.
Joe Williams issued four walks and struck out and had one of the most efficient outings of his young Eagles career. He also benefited from some great defense: St. John's turned a traditional 6-4-3 double play to end the third and got a rare 5-3-5 double dip to end the fourth. With a runner on second, third baseman Solitro fired to Webster for the force out and as the runner tried to advance, Webster sent it back across the diamond for the tag out.
"Joe's getting better and better," Letarte said. "As we go along and he's getting deeper into games he's getting stretched out. That's a good sign for a sophomore. He worked around the walks and gave up only one run. He did his job in a big way."
Cam LaGrasse also singled for St. John's and Payton Palladino reached via a walk.