Batting Around with ... Beau Dana

The latest in our twice weekly "Meet the Navigators" Q&A feature with the North Shore's Futures League squad:
Player: Beau Dana
Hometown: Marblehead
College: Dickinson
Position: Closer
What’s it feel like being back on the diamond? Any good tips for solo drills or unique stuff you’ve had to do to stay sharp during the spring?
It feels great to be back on the field I really missed being with all the guys and the feeling of being on a team. I’m so happy I got this opportunity to come back and play for the Navigators. I did a lot of throwing plyo balls into a fence on my own to try and stay sharp and keep my arm in good condition prior to the season. It also helped that my older brother was a catcher in college and he would catch bullpens for me, something a lot of guys did not have the luxury of doing.
What’s your favorite park to play in?
I love playing at Campanelli Stadium. I think it is special because it is not only a great field but the bullpen is far away and the feeling of running in from the outfield makes me feel like I am at a professional ballpark.
What's the best music to pass the time on a long bus ride?
On long bus rides to an away game I usually listen to whatever song my phone brings up next on shuffle. I have a wide variety of taste in music so it can range from classic rock to rap. But, for some reason I cannot stand listening to country.
If you could talk to anyone from any time in baseball, who would you want to chat with?:
If I could talk to anyone it would be Greg Maddux. I would ask him how he was able to throw the ball wherever he wanted and how he could fool any hitter by mixing up his pitches, given that he did not throw very hard.
Finish this sentence: the best thing about playing for the Navigators is ____ ?: The best thing about playing for the Navigators is seeing the die hard fans every home game.
Who’s someone you really looked up to as a kid that you still admire?:
I have always looked up to my older brothers. They pushed me to become a more well rounded individual and pushed me even harder to get better at sports. When I was young it was always a goal of mine to beat them in any competition, which rarely happened, and I believe that is what makes me such a great competitor now.
Which pro sport are you most looking forward to watching when they come back? I’m most excited for football to come back to TV. I think football is the most exciting sport to watch.
What's you major in college and/or favorite class? My major in college is political science and so far I have not really had a favorite class.
-- As told to Matt Williams
||||