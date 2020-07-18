Batting Around with ... Ben Malgeri

The latest in our twice weekly Q&A getting to know the members of the North Shore's Futures League baseball team
Player: Ben Malgeri
Hometown: Stratham, N.H.
College: Northeastern
What's it feel like finally being back on the diamond? Any good tips for solo drills or unique stuff you had to do to stay sharp during the spring?
It's a great feeling to be back on the field after such a long time. I have been looking forward to getting back for almost four months by now, so it was definitely a long spring. The best solo work I use is tee work. Especially during quarantine when space is very limited, the tee allowed me to continue swinging the bat every day. I would do certain drills like the one handed bat.
What's your favorite park to play in, whether it's from high school, Futures League or college, and what makes that place special?
I love playing at Fraser and it has become my home over the past two summers, so I would definitely say Fraser Field. I had played there in high school as well so I have been familiar with it for a while.
Any equipment preferences or must haves, whether it's glove, bat, spikes, etc?
I prefer to have an H-web on my outfield glove. The cross webbing is looser and it allows the pocket to be a lot deeper. I also really like to have a larger taper on my bat because I can get a really good grip that way.
What's your go-to movie/tv show and/or music to pass a long bus ride to an away game?
I like to listen to any music that gets me hyped up and ready to go. Mostly rap pregame and then maybe something a little calmer postgame on the ride back. If not music, I usually watch baseball highlights on Youtube to just get me in the mindset of being in a game.
If you could talk to anyone from anytime in baseball, who would you want to chat with and what would you ask?
I would love to talk with Ken Griffey Jr. I just think he's one of the most exciting players that I have seen. I would definitely ask him what his approach is at the plate, and what he would do in the offseason for drills, workouts, etc.
Finish this sentence, the best thing about playing for the Navigators is ____ ?
Our team chemistry. We clicked as soon as we began practicing, and it's beginning to show out on the field.
Who's someone you really looked up to as a kid that you still admire, whether its in sports or just in general?
The person I have always looked up to is Kobe Bryant. I have always thought his mentality toward his sport was very inspiring, and I love to listen to him speak on it. His passing made me really realize how great of a person he was as well, and that his advice is about life in general,
Which pro sport are you most looking forward to watching when they come back? Favorite teams or any big rooting interests?
I'm absolutely looking forward to the MLB coming back the most. I'm also a huge Red Sox fan, so I especially can't wait to watch their game opening day.
What's your major and/or favorite class in college?
My major is psychology, and psychology classes are also my favorite. I find it very interesting to see how we think and react to certain things.
-- As told to Matt Williams
