Batting Around, a series of Q&A’s with members of the North Shore Navigators, will appear in The Salem News each Friday during the summer. Next up: infielder Brady O’Brien, a former St. John’s Prep star who had an incredible season at Colby College while earning First-Team All-NESCAC and NCAA All-Region honors. The Navigators are home Friday at 6:35 p.m., then are off for the NECBL all-star break.
Player: Brady O’Brien
Position: SS/3B
Hometown: North Andover
College: Colby
What’s the experience like being in the NECBL?
So far I’ve loved the competition. It’s definitely a challenge coming from Colby because we don’t see this type of pitching consistently. So many of the guys I play with and against are talented and hard working. I think a difference between the NESCAC and the NECBL is the ability to command at least two good pitches for strikes. Some guys I’ve faced at Colby throw just as hard.
I think for me personally, I can’t make the moment bigger than it is. I’m here for a reason and I need to believe in myself and just trust myself when I get the opportunities to play. I’ve also got the chance to play some outfield here, which I’ve never really played before, which I think is a good skill to have learned.
What’s something you’ve learned or feel like you’ve been able to improve on in your time with the Navs?
One thing that I’m trying to improve on is handling fastballs that stay up in the zone and taking advantage of fastballs early in counts. Sometimes I have a tendency to see pitches and then just go compete with two strikes, so I’m trying to work on jumping on good pitches earlier in counts.
What’s the best or most unique ballpark you’ve played in, and what made it stand out?
I’m sure a lot of people say Newport because of its crazy dimensions, but I really enjoyed playing at Bristol (Conn.). They had a really cool old school vibe to their field, but at the same time the facilities were really nice and new. They also had a very well-kept infield, which is nice as an infielder, and a locker room.
What would you choose for your own walk-up music?
I’m a little superstitious and haven’t changed my walk-up song since my junior year of high school, so I always do ‘Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset’ by Luke Bryan — even though my Colby teammates did their best to convince me to change it throughout the year.
Any equipment preferences for bats or gloves? What advice would you give a young player trying to pick out the right bat?
Personally I like balanced bats because I feel like I can control the barrel well. For college, I swing a Rawlings velo and in the summer I swing a B45 model B61. My best advice is to find a model you like and then just be consistent with swinging that type of bat. I’m also a huge Wilson glove fan over Rawlings.
What would you say your approach is like at the plate? Any particular pitch you like to lock in on?
At the plate I’m trying to be more aggressive this summer. Normally I try to look something on the outer half of the plate because that’s where so many pitches are thrown, and I trust myself to react to anything that gets left over the plate middle in.
Any particular meaning behind your jersey number?
Growing up I always wore No. 8 or 22 in baseball. In college we didn’t get to pick our numbers but I got assigned No. 8, which was pretty cool. I wore 8 because I was a big Alex Ovechkin fan growing up.
What’s one thing you remember from your time at the Prep that stands out?
It’s hard for me (to name one) because I had so many great baseball memories at St. John’s. I think it’s pretty cool seeing guys all over college baseball that played there. If I had to pick one, I think getting the go-ahead single against Franklin in a Super 8 elimination game my junior year was pretty cool.
What’s the best TV show you’ve been able to watch/stream lately?
I really enjoyed the newest season of Stranger Things.
If you got a free trip to any sporting event anywhere in the world, where would you want to go?
I have a few. I want to see the Washington Capitals play in Capital One Arena and, ideally, in the Stanley Cup, I’d love to go to a Red Sox/Yankees playoff game, and lastly with the World Baseball Classic coming back I want to see Team USA play. I think at the Tokyo Dome would be cool.
If you could chat baseball with any player from any era, who would you pick?
This is a really hard question just because there’s so many I’d want to talk to. I think I’d want to talk to Manny Ramirez. As a righty, how could you not want to talk to the greatest right handed hitter of all-time? I love his swing and how effortless it looked. I think talking approach and swing philosophy with him would be surreal.
— As told to Matt Williams