Batting Around with ... Cam Seguin

The latest in our series of Q&A's getting to know the North Shore's Futures League baseball team
Player: Cam Seguin
Hometown: Woburn
College: UMass Lowell
Position: Pitcher
What's been the most unique or memorable part about this season so far? What's the energy like being back out there competing?.
The best part about this modified season has been the ability to share the field with some of the best local players. Spending every day with these guys has given me the opportunity to take a glimpse at how each individual sets himself up for success, through pregame routines and mindsets on and off the field. I’m extremely grateful for the Navigators for giving me the opportunity to come back and be part of the squad for a second year.
What's your favorite park to play in, whether it's from high school, Futures League or college, and what makes that place special?
My favorite park to play in is LeLacheur Park up in Lowell, as it was my favorite field throughout my childhood. Going to Spinners games was a consistent event in the Seguin household, which pushed me to fall in love with the environment around the ballpark. Fast forward to now, it is surreal to spend my college career practicing and playing home games in that park, as I know my younger self would be so excited to have gotten that opportunity.
Any equipment preferences or must haves, whether it's glove, bat, spikes, etc?
I’m a fan of customizing my gloves. I have 3 A2000’s now and I can’t see myself ever parting ways with Wilson gloves. Additionally, I like to write the initials of people who have doubted me on the inside of my brim of my hats, as it is a constant reminder of why I stay focused for every pitch while I’m on the mound.
If you could talk to anyone from anytime in baseball, who would you want to chat with and what would you ask?
I would love to speak to Derek Jeter, as his presence on the field was always noticed. It was always entertaining to watch not only the acrobatic plays he would make in the hole, but also the way he carried himself. I try to emulate that persona the best I can to ensure my presence on the field is always respected.
What did/would you choose for your walk-up or bullpen entrance music and is there any meaning behind it?
I chose Welcome to Jamrock for my walkup song this summer. I like it because it is the final touch prior to throwing the first pitch of the game and it keeps me loose but also locked in.
Who's someone you really looked up to as a kid that you still admire, whether it's in sports or just in general?
I’ve always looked up to my dad, Norm, because ever since I was a kid he has taught me what hard work and persistence truly is. Without him leading by example and the constant conversations we have about baseball and life in general, I would not be half the person I am today. He has always understood how to keep me level headed while going through any rough patches on the field, while also assisting me in maintaining my work ethic off the field.
What's your major and/or favorite class in college?
I’m majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing. My favorite class I’ve taken to date is my introduction to Marketing course, which went into depth with why companies advertise products the way they do and how it affects the consumer’s decision to purchase their product.
-- As told to Matt Williams
