Batting around with ... Cody Morissette

The latest in our twice weekly Q&A series getting to know the North Shore's Futures League squad
Player: Cody Morissette
Hometown: Exeter, New Hampshire
College: Boston College
What's been the most unique or memorable part about this season so far? What's the energy like being back out there competing?.
Playing back in NH again in front of all my family and friends (against the Silver Knights on the road). It feels good just to have baseball back in my life.
What's your favorite park to play in, whether it's from high school, Futures League or college, and what makes that place special?
Holman Stadium. I grew up going to games there and played there throughout middle school, high school, and college. Some of my best baseball memories are at that field.
Any equipment preferences or must haves, whether it's glove, bat, spikes, etc?
I always need to have both wrists taped: Kind of a superstition at this point.
If you could talk to anyone from anytime in baseball, who would you want to chat with and what would you ask?
Ted Williams. I would just love an hour to sit and talk hitting with him.
What did/would you choose for your walk-up music and is there any meaning behind it?
I Love This Life by LOCASH. I’m a big fan of country music.
Who's someone you really looked up to as a kid that you still admire, whether its in sports or just in general?
Both my parents. They have done nothing but support me and always make sure I’m taken care of. They would always drive me to that 8 am game or drive me out to New Jersey for tournaments. I can’t thank them enough.
What's your major and/or favorite class in college?
I am an applied psychology major at BC.
-- As told to Matt Williams
