Batting Around, a series of Q&A’s with members of the North Shore Navigators, will appear in The Salem News each Friday during the summer. First up, pitcher Jake Gigliotti, who was recently named New England Collegiate Baseball League Pitcher of the Week and leads the league with 28 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings. North Shore is back at home against Winnipesaukee Friday night at 6:35.
Player: Jake Gigliotti
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Paxton, Mass.
College: Northeastern University
What’s been the best part of being with the Navigators so far? What’s the best or most fun part of playing baseball at Fraser?
Playing close to home is such an awesome opportunity that I am very thankful for. Playing back in Lynn, I get the opportunity to play in front of family and friends which is important to me. Lynn is a great city that I have a lot of history with so being able to play in front of locals is amazing.
What’s your favorite pitch, or your best go-to pitch in a tough count and why?
My favorite pitch would be my slider. I love getting swings and misses on that pitch.
Any must-haves for equipment, either brands or styles?
I do have some things that I use every day to try and get better. I like to use Jaeger Bands, Body Blade, Towels, Mini-Bands, and small wrist weights. These all contribute to my routine at the field every day.
Playing at Northeastern, what’s the best part about being able to play baseball in Boston? What do you love about being a Northeast/New England baseball guy and all the challenges that come with it?
Playing baseball in Boston is a blessing. Growing up as a kid living in the area I always thought of Boston as my home. Being able to now get an education and play baseball here is incredible. I love being in the city every day, so being able to also throw a baseball while living here is a true honor.
Any go-to’s as far as streaming shows or music for a long bus ride?
Long bus rides are tough. I’ve gotten good at keeping myself busy and sane throughout the long bus rides. I’ve downloaded hundreds of phone games, but lately I’ve been re-watching the Netflix show Vampire Diaries on trips. When I’m not doing that, I’m playing different games with my teammates.
Any pregame superstitions?
I have a few things that I do pregame to get my mind and body right and feel like everything is in line for success. Whenever I go to the mound at the start of each inning, I will grab the rosin bag and tap twice on the palm of my hand, twice on the top side of my hand, then twice on my wrist. Once I go through this routine then I can start throwing pitches.
If you could talk baseball with any pro player/manager from any era, who would you pick and what would you want to ask them?
Pedro Martinez. I think that he is one of the all-time greatest pitchers in history. He was an all-time gamer and knew how to pitch, not just throw. I would probably ask him to show me some grips and talk pitch selection to batters.
What’s your major and/or favorite class in college?
I am majoring in Business with a concentration in both, Finance and Marketing.
— As told to Matt Williams