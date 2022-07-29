Batting Around, a series of Q&A’s with members of the North Shore Navigators, will appear in The Salem News each Friday during the summer. Next up: infielder Jake Gustin, a former Northeastern Conference MVP for Peabody High who’s had a breakout week with six hits (three for extra bases) in the last two games.
Player: Jake Gustin
Position: SS/2B
Hometown: Peabody
College: Bryant
What’s it been like so far being back in the NECBL after missing some of the college season with an injury? Do you feel comfortable yet or feel like you’re sort of playing back into hitting timing?
It’s been an awesome experience so far, especially after missing some of the college season. Being able to have an opportunity to go out there and compete everyday has been awesome. It definitely took a few games during the college season to get back to feeling comfortable but having been able to play for the last few months I’ve been feeling very comfortable.
You’ve had some incredible defensive highlights this summer, what’s the key to reading the ball off the bat and getting to it?
For me, reading the ball off the bat and being able to get to it all starts with my pre-pitch routine. Something that has helped me has been being able to stay moving and be light on my feet as the ball is about to cross the plate.
Can you describe what it feels like when you make one of those web gem type plays? How much is instinct taking over versus thinking through the play?
It’s always a great feeling to make a web gem type play and help your pitcher/team out. I’d say the majority of these type of plays are just instinct, it’s really hard to make a play like that when you’re thinking about it so just being able to have a clear mind and play free is definitely key to making those plays.
What’s the best or most unique ballpark you’ve played in, be it in high school, college or summer ball? What made it stand out?
Alex Box Stadium which is LSU’s home stadium is definitely the most unique ball park I’ve played in. The atmosphere down there is just unmatched and when you have 11,000 people screaming in the stands it’s definitely an eye opening experience and something that will stick with me forever.
Any equipment preferences for bats or gloves? What advice would you give a young player trying to pick out the right bat?
I’ll swing just about any bat that gets handed to me, but for gloves it has to be a Wilson A2K. As far as advice for younger players choosing the right bat, it’s all about personal preference: If it feels good in your hands and when you swing it then it’s probably a good bat for you regardless of the brand or price.
Any particular meaning behind your jersey number?
I’ve worn No. 7 my whole life and that’s just always been my lucky number so anytime I’m on a new team I’m always hoping to get it.
What’s the best TV show for streaming on a long ride?
“Game of Thrones” is definitely my number one.
If you got a free trip to any sporting event anywhere in the world, where would you want to go?
Definitely the Super Bowl, I just think that’s something you couldn’t pass up on.
Who’s the toughest pitcher you’ve faced in high school, college or summer? What made them tough?
The toughest pitcher I have faced is George Kirby (Elon) back in 2019. He’s in the big leagues now with the Mariners and he just had everything. He could locate his fastball, slider, curveball and changeup which made it a very difficult few at bats.
If you could chat baseball with any player from an era, who would you pick and what would you want to ask them?
Dustin Pedroia. He was an unbelievable second basemen and I grew up watching him so I would definitely want to ask him about some his defensive cues and what helped him become such an elite defender.
— As told to Matt Williams