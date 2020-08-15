Batting around with ... Jon Luders

The latest in our series of Q&A's getting to know the North Shore's Futures League baseball team
Player: Jon Luders
Hometown: Lynnfield
College: Seton Hall
Position: Infield
What was the best or most enjoyable part of your FCBL season?
Every day was special. I love every moment competing with the group of guys we have. Most enjoyable was after games when we won.
What's your favorite park to play in, whether it's from this summer, high school or college, and what makes that place special?
I have a few parks that come to mind. I really enjoyed playing at Fraser this summer. Obviously, I wish fans could have been there but still a great place to play. I grew up playing some high school games there as well. The Lowell Spinners‘ field, LeLacheur Park, is another one of my favorite fields to play at. It’s a Red Sox minor league park and the infield (and outfield) are so well groomed and taken care of. I love my high school field (Lynnfield High School) and college home field (Mike Sheppard Sr. Stadium) as well.
What was the best TV show to stream/binge or music to listen to when passing time during the spring quarantine?
I am not a huge TV show watcher or an avid music listener to any one band or group. I enjoy all sorts of music. I guess whatever I am feeling. I’ve been into “U2” lately and “Vance Joy” but have enjoyed listening to country music especially since it's summer time.
If you could talk to anyone from the history of baseball, who would you pick and what would you ask?
I play the infield and Ozzie Smith was one of the best defensive shortstops to play the game so I would like to pick his brain for sure. Also pick the brain of Ted Williams, arguably the greatest hitter of all-time.
If you could go to any sporting event in the world for free, what would you want to see?
The World Series! Going to all games of the MLB World Series, especially at Fenway Park, would be awesome.
What's your major and/or favorite class in college?
I am a Psychology (B.A.) major and my favorite class in college so far has been Personality Concepts. It was a discussion-based Psychology class where we discussed what personality is, how it changes over time, and how to assess it through different tests. I found it very interesting.
-- As told to Matt Williams
