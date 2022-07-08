Batting Around, a series of Q&A’s with members of the North Shore Navigators, will appear in The Salem News each Friday during the summer. Next up: relief pitcher Max Tarlin, who ranks second on the team in appearances and has struck out 20 in 13 1/3 innings through Thursday’s action. The Navigators have three home games this weekend: Friday night at 6:35 and a Saturday doubleheader starting at 4:05.
Player: Max Tarlin
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Sharon
College: Endicott
What’s been the best part about pitching in the NECBL so far, and what’s been challenging about getting to go against some of the best hitters from around the country?
Playing in the NECBL has been an awesome experience because of the players that I get to play with and against. I’m a super competitive person, so I live for the opportunity to pitch against the best hitters. It is always a challenge to get the better players out because they see pitches better and can do more damage if I miss my spot, but I love that challenge.
Can you describe what it’s like coming out of the bullpen into a close game? How do you get ready to thrive in those pressure spots?
In my opinion, there is no better feeling than winning a pressure situation and closing out a close game. I get into the zone as I warm up before getting off the bullpen mound and really focus on hitting my spots and bringing the best out of myself. My mentality on the mound is always the same: if I do my job and execute my pitches, I will win the battle.
Any reflections on the historic season at Endicott, making it through to the Super Regionals for the first time? What was your favorite or best memory?
This season at Endicott was easily the most fun I have had playing baseball in my entire career. Winning the conference championship for the first time in years was an amazing feeling, and that feeling was only doubled when we won the regional. Many of my best memories came from our spring break trip to Florida, because that’s when we realized how special this team truly was not just on the field, but off the field too. Our team was and still is full of special players and people and I know we will be right back there next year.
What’s your favorite pitch to throw for an out or when you know you need a good one?
I feel like what makes me so effective is that I have a solid three-pitch mix and can confidently throw any of them in any counts. I try to mix up my pitches and keep the hitter on their toes because the most effective pitch when I want an out is the one that they are least expecting.
What’s the best or most unique ballpark atmosphere you’ve played in, whether it’s in college, summer or travel ball?
It has been a great experience playing in some of the stadiums this summer. Between our field, Sanford’s field, and Bristol’s field, those are three really cool stadiums that had a legit big league feel to them. As cool as each of those are, my favorite place to play is and always will be North Field at Endicott. There is no place like home.
What’s one thing you’ve learned or feel like you’ve improved since you’ve been with the Navs?
It’s easily been the development of my changeup. For a majority of my college season, I could not throw it for a strike, and had completely lost my feel in the pitch. Through the insight of my teammates and continuous reps, I have regained my feel and the confidence to throw it the same I would any other pitch. Adding that third pitch to my repertoire has made me that much better of a pitcher and I couldn’t have done it without the help of my Navs’ teammates.
What’s your favorite sport and/or team or athlete outside of baseball? Besides just the Red Sox, I’m a huge Boston Celtics fan. I got really into them back in 2016 when Isaiah Thomas carried the team and have continued to be a fan as the new kids grew better year after year.
What’s your major and/or concentration in school?
I graduated this year with a BS in Accounting and a minor in Computer Science. Next year, I’ll return to Endicott to get my MBA.
— As told to Matt Williams