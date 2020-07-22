This is the latest in our twice weekly Q&A getting to know members of the North Shore Navigators Futures League squad:
Player: Nate Espelin
Hometown: Belmont
College: University of Dayton
Position: Pitcher
What's it feel like finally being back on the diamond? Any good tips for solo drills from the quarantine?
It’s awesome to be back on the field with a bunch of other guys that all have the same goals and interests. There's nothing better than getting to throw pitches to a real batter with fielders behind me.
During the break, I had to get somewhat creative with everything since the gym wasn’t open. Each day I'd go for a jog around the neighborhood, then I'd go over to my neighbor’s yard to throw baseballs into their net. I also filled a bunch of bags up with sand, and those served as my weights for the time at home trying to lift in the garage.
What's your favorite park to play in, and what makes that place special?
The New England Baseball Complex in Northborough is one of my favorite places to play. Very nice turf facility that we used to play/practice at a lot last year while I was at Winchendon. I also hit the only two home runs of my career at that complex.
Any equipment preferences or must haves for your glove, bat, spikes, etc?
My glove is usually a very important piece of my equipment when I’m on the field. I typically like to have a pretty colorful glove whether or not that matches the team apparel. I also enjoy getting some sort of embroidery on the side of my glove: usually a meaningful quote or something along those lines.
What's your go-to movie or music to pass the time on a long bus ride to an away game?
I watch 'Step Brothers' with Will Ferrell before every start. Personally, I believe it’s the greatest piece of film of all time. When it comes to music, I enjoy the classic pop: Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, other artists along those lines.
If you could talk to anyone from any time in baseball, who would you want to chat with?
I’d like to sit down and have lunch with Nick Swisher. He seems like such a positive and outgoing person and I'd love to pick his brain about baseball and his outlook on life.
Finish this sentence, the best thing about playing for the Navigators is ____ ?
Having the opportunity to be around a great team and great people on a daily basis.
Who's someone you really looked up to as a kid that you still admire?
David Ortiz has always been someone I looked up to. As a kid he was always the best hitter in the middle of the Red Sox lineup, and as I've grown up I've seen what he's done for the Boston community and people around the world.
Which pro sport are you most looking forward to watching when they come back? Favorite teams or any big rooting interests?
Baseball!! I’m excited to see the Red Sox win the World Series this year.
What's your major and/or favorite class in college?
I enjoy pretty much all of my business classes. My personal favorite this year was my accounting class. I like working with numbers and math, so that’s usually where my strengths lie in school.
-- As told to Matt Williams