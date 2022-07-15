Batting Around, a series of Q&A’s with members of the North Shore Navigators, will appear in The Salem News each Friday during the summer. Next up: outfielder Nathan Blasick, who leads the squad in doubles, walks and home runs while ranking third in total hits. The Navigators are home Friday against Valley (6:35) and have a home doubleheader against Martha’s Vineyard Sunday beginning at 4:05.
Player: Nathan Blasick
Position: Outfield
Hometown: Halifax, Penn.
College: West Virginia
What have been some of your impressions of the Boston/New England area? Any surprises or cool new experiences?
I’m really enjoying the Boston area, I’ve never been up here before. I have been to a few Red Sox games and love Fenway Park. I was a bit thrown off by all the roast beef in the area, but it’s actually pretty good.
What’s something you’ve learned or feel like you’ve been able to improve on in your game in the time with the Navs?
I really felt like I have improved on defense. I was mainly a designated hitter at school and I’ve been able to get innings in left field as well as first base. I also feel like I’ve got a lot better at hitting offspeed pitches.
What’s the best or most unique ballpark you’ve played in, be it in high school, college or summer ball? What made it stand out?
The best ballpark I’ve played in was Globe Life Field in Texas. It was a really cool experience playing in a Major League ballpark.
What would you choose for your own walk-up music and why?
This summer my walk up song is “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” I always use country music for walk up songs and I think that song in particular is self explanatory.
Any equipment preferences for bats or gloves? What advice would you give a young player trying to pick out the right bat?
I’m very picky about bats. I like bigger bats that are balanced. I think the secret is to pick out something you like and stick with it. I find it very hard to switch bats.
What would you say your approach is like at the plate? Any particular pitch you like to lock in on or look far?
I try to keep my approach at the plate pretty simple. I want to be on time and be able to get to the fastball easily and then still be able to get my swing off at offspeed pitches up in the zone. When I’m at my best, I’m able to hit the ball to any place in the ballpark and I’m getting to pitches easily.
Any particular meaning behind your jersey number?
There is not a huge meaning behind my jersey number. I’m superstitious about even numbers and when I got to school 16 was available and it kind of stuck.
What’s the best TV show you’ve been able to watch/stream?
My favorite show to watch is Yellowstone. We have a lot of down time on the bus so a good show is important.
If you got a free trip to any sporting event anywhere in the world, where would you want to go?
I would really like to go to Busch Stadium and watch the Cardinals play. I’ve never been to the ballpark and the Cardinals have some pretty exciting players.
If you could chat baseball with any player from an era, who would you pick and what would you want to ask them?
I would talk with Barry Bonds. I think he’s the best hitter to ever walk the planet. I would ask him about his training, game preparation, and in game thoughts. I’d listen to pretty much whatever he has to say.
— As told to Matt Williams