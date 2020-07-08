Batting Around with ... Sean Lawlor

Player: Sean Lawlor
Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.
College: University of Maine
Position: Outfield
What's it feel like being back on the diamond? Any good tips for solo drills or unique stuff you've had to do to stay sharp during the spring?: It feels awesome to finally be back and play the game; with everything going on in the world, I never thought I'd have a chance to play this summer. Throughout the spring I tried to stay in shape, whether it was going to the gym or going to hit and throw.
What's your favorite park to play in?: This past season, we (i.e., UMaine) started our season off at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Just to be able to play in a Major League ballpark is something I’ll always remember.
Any equipment preferences or must haves?: I love wearing Franklin batting gloves and New Balance cleats! My favorite bat to swing it definitely Dove Tail Bats for sure!
If you could talk to anyone from any time in baseball, who would you want to chat with and what would you ask?: Derek Jeter. I would just ask him what was his mental mindset when he went out and played every day and in those pressure moments.
Finish this sentence: the best thing about playing for the Navigators is ____ ?: Playing for such a loyal fan base in the Lynn community!
Who's someone you really looked up to as a kid that you still admire?: The person I’ve always looked up to is my dad, because hearing about his childhood and how he didn’t grow up the wealthiest and had to earn all that he achieved in life always motivates me to be the best baseball player and man that I can be.
Which pro sport are you most looking forward to watching when they come back?: MLB is the sport I’m most looking forward to, and I can’t wait to watch my Yankees win the 'ship this year!
What's your major and/or favorite class in college?: My major is in Marketing, and my favorite class that I took was Sports Advertising class.
-- As told to Matt Williams
