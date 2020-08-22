Batting around with ... Tom Chmielewski

Wrapping up our series getting to know the players on the North Shore's Futures League Baseball squad
Player: Tom Chmielewski
Hometown: Needham
College: Princeton
Position: Pitcher
What was the best or most enjoyable part of your FCBL season?
The whole season was very enjoyable. At the beginning, it was great to get back to playing games again. As the season went along, I learned a lot from my teammates and coaches, and it was a lot of fun coming to the park every day.
What's your favorite park to play in, whether it's from this summer, high school or college, and what makes that place special?
My favorite park to play in this summer was Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H. Don't get me wrong; I loved playing at Fraser Field, our home park, but it was tough without fans. We played in Nashua a lot and it was always a good environment; plus, they take good care of the field.
What was the best TV show to stream/binge or music to listen to when passing time during the spring quarantine?
I watched a lot of 'Friends' and 'Family Guy', which helped to pass the time a little bit.
If you could talk to anyone from the history of baseball, who would you pick and what would you ask them?
I would talk with Clayton Kershaw. He's been a great pitcher over the past 10 years and is one of my favorites to watch. I think I could learn a lot from him about the different pitches he throws and how he became so good.
If you could go to any sporting event in the world for free, what would you want to see?
I would go to the Olympics. It would be cool to travel somewhere new and see all the different events.
What's your major and/or favorite class in college?
I'm starting college in a couple of weeks. I'm looking forward to taking math and economics classes as well as new things that I haven't had the chance to take before. I don't have to declare my major until the end of my sophomore year and I'm not sure what I will decide.
-- As told to Matt Williams
