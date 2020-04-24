Everybody has dreams growing up. If you say you didn't, you're lying.
Maybe you just wanted to follow in your parent's footsteps and become a doctor or school teacher. Or maybe you wanted to travel the world, or hit a ball out of Fenway Park.
Whatever the case may be, making those dreams a reality often takes patience, dedication and drive. But make no mistake about it; they are always achievable. It just depends how bad you want it.
For Ipswich's Dan Lonergan, his dream was always to play football for Boston College, a team he followed religiously growing up.
"I always watched BC Eagles football every Saturday," said Lonergan, a 2016 graduate at Ipswich High and member of their football team.
"Whether it was Matt Ryan when he was tearing it up there, or Luke Kuechly ... he was my favorite player. I just always wanted to be a part of that energy at Alumni Stadium and wear the BC Eagles uniform some day."
It's been a long journey, but beginning in the fall of 2020, Lonergan just might get that chance.
Following four years at Dean College in Franklin, three of which the 6-foot-2, 225-pound defensive end played football, Lonergan has garnered a walk-on opportunity at Boston College. He was accepted to the school's graduate program for Sports Administration, and with one year of athletic eligibility remaining to his name, football was next.
"Ever since I was young, BC was my dream school," he said. "The tradition, the culture, the academic excellence is all incredible. It was an unbelievable feeling to get in as it is, but if I were to go back in time and tell my younger self I was going to play football there, too, I would be going crazy."
Setting the ground work
During his time at Ipswich High, Lonergan served as a reliable two-way lineman for his longstanding Cape Ann League affiliate Tigers. At the time, the team wasn't considered one of the best in the conference, let alone the area.
Heading into his senior campaign, however, Ipswich hired a new coach, Kevin Fessette, and things began trending in the right direction.
"He brought a new culture to the team and everyone really bought into the program," recalled Lonergan. "We got back into the playoffs for the first time in about 10 years, and although we didn't go far, it was still a great experience."
Lonergan's work on the field was praiseworthy. But something was missing: he admittedly couldn't find the motivation to get it done in the classroom.
"I didn't have the best grades in high school. I had multiple college interests (for football) but I didn't have the necessary requirements so I decided to go to the junior college route," said Lonergan.
At the time, Dean College was strictly a two-year school; Lonergan planned to enroll to get his grades up and earn an associates degree. But when the institution announced it would be reestablishing itself as a four-year school, new opportunities presented themselves.
Lonergan chose to forgo his freshman year of athletic eligibility and suit up for the football program as a redshirt sophomore the following year, freeing up an extra year on the field somewhere else if he could get it.
As a senior this past fall, he recorded nine individual tackles and 2.5 sacks, helping Dean to four New England Collegiate Conference wins and a conference championship. He will graduate with his Bachelor's degree in Sports Management next month.
His favorite football memory over the past three years? A sack down the stretch of a marquee win over SUNY Maritime.
"They were the preseason poll No. 1 to win the conference and we were ranked 2, so we wanted to go out and play our absolute best," he said. "I had two sacks, but the last one was so memorable because everyone was going crazy and jumping on me."
Making a dream a reality
After speaking with BC coaches and about the potential opportunity, Lonergan announced his official walk-on offer on Twitter two weeks ago.
Thursday evening he and his fellow incoming teammates were scheduled to attend a Zoom meeting along with BC head coach Jeff Hafley. He also took a tour of the campus back in March, an experience he said made him feel at home.
Lonergan served as a defensive end at Dean, but is willing to play wherever he's asked if it means helping the team.
"They haven't really told me what their plans are yet, but I'll play wherever they want me to, really. Whatever they want me to do, whatever they ask of me, I'll do it," he said.
For Lonergan, being an NFL-bound superstar for the Division 1 program was never the ultimate goal. Simply running up and down the same field his idols did, being in the same locker room as them and helping his team put on a show for the home crowd is more than he could've asked for. And now, he'll get that chance.
"I'm still trying to process it and it only happened just a few weeks ago," he said. "I'm so thankful for all the people in my life -- family, friends, teammates, coaches at Dean, and coach Fessette at Ipswich who always believe in me and always pushed me to be my best. And I'm thankful for the BC coaches for giving me this opportunity, because it means the world to me."
