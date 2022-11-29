Bishop Fenwick standout receiver Costa Beechin, who caught 55 passes for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, has been named tri-Most Valuable Player for football in the Catholic Central League.
The senior, who doubles as a defensive back, was joined on the CCL all-star team by five of his Crusader teammates: senior running back and defensive end Troy Irizarry (548 yards rushing, 11 TDs); senior linebacker and tight end Aidan Breen (over 100 tackles), senior offensive lineman and defensive end Michael DeFelice; junior wide receiver and defensive back Luke Connolly (36 catches, 377 yards, 6 total TDs), and junior quarterback Bryce Leaman (171-for-281, 2,362 yards, 22 TDs).
Also tri-MVPs along with Beechin were Bishop Feehan running back and linebacker Nick Yanchuk and four-time CCL all-star David Brown of St. Mary's Lynn, a running back and defensive back.