SUDBURY — It was 10 minutes before 6 p.m. and still in the low 90s when Sam Belliveau threw his 90th and final pitch.
Lincoln-Sudbury's Evan Munuz bounced a ball to St. John's Prep second baseman Payton Palladino, who flipped it to shortstop A.J. Pacheco for the force at second before he turned and fired the ball over to first baseman Kyle Webster for the double play.
With that, Belliveau — the senior right-hander who took a no-hitter into the seventh and final frame — finished off his 2-hit complete game and delivered the Division 1 North championship to the Eagles, courtesy of a 4-2 victory over the host Warriors.
Using his two-seamer more than his blazing fastball as the game wore on and the temperature remained oppressive, Belliveau settled down, shook off the only two hits L-S would record as well as a pair of infield errors to give St. John's (14-3) its first North sectional crown since 2010 (having qualified for the state's since-disbanded Super 8 baseball playoffs every year from 2014-19).
"Once they got those two big hits, I settled in with the two-seam. That's where I got those ground ball outs," said the UMass Amherst-bound Belliveau, who hails from Wenham. "It's a grass field and I trusted our defense; I knew if I kept throwing (two-seamers), the ground balls would come."
Mixing a fastball, curve and that two-seamer, Belliveau had a perfect game for 5 2/3 innings before a disputed hit by pitch, where it was ruled the ball hit the brim of Munuz's batting helmet, put him on first. A walk to leadoff hitter Jesse McCullough followed, but Belliveau (10 strikeouts) fanned Tom Dillon looking on a nasty curve to end the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, second seeded Lincoln-Sudbury (17-5) broke up the no-no when Connor Peek lined a clean single to left. He came all the way around the score on the net pitch after Tom Rogers laced an RBI double to the fence in right-center. An infield error and another hit by pitch loaded the bases with none out; Belliveau struck out Bobby Haarde, but another middle infield miscue broke home Rogers and kept the sacks juiced with only one out.
But with Peter Martin warming up in the bullpen and Belliveau likely facing his last hitter, he induced the game-ending 4-6-3 double play.
"For those guys (Palladino, Pacheco and Webster) to be the ones who made that double play, I'll never forget that after (previously) not making plays," said Prep head coach Dan Letarte.
"He hit every spot on every pitch. He was throwing strikes, pounding the zone and they didn't have a chance," Danvers native Chris Dirks, the Prep's catcher who had a hustle double and a pair of stolen bases, said of Belliveau, who threw 68 of his pitches for strikes..
"With Sam, we stick fastball because he's got some velo on it. That gets guys thinking that's his pitch. Then when he comes in with the hammer a few innings later, they've got no chance."
The fourth seeded Eagles used the long ball to help their own cause offensively. Third baseman Pat D'Amico smashed Lincoln-Sudbury righty Robbie O'Connor's first offering of the game far over the snow fence in left field for an early 1-0 lead. Then, capping off a three-run fourth inning for the visitors, Webster launched a 2-run bomb to right-center, plating teammate Shane Williams ahead of him.
Webster, a left tackle for the Eagles' football team, got off to a slow start going immediately from the gridiron to the diamond this spring and only had two at-bats all season prior to starting last Wednesday's playoff quarterfinal against Westford Academy.
"I was a bit frustrated in our semifinal game (vs. Boston Latin) for not being aggressive, so I had a reflection: I knew if I got a first pitch fastball, I was going to go for it," said Webster. "I had a feeling it was going out when I hit it, but didn't want to celebrate until I knew for sure. That feeling, though ... it's incredible. I was happy I could step up and do that to help the team."
Williams, who had driven in Dirks with an RBI single left earlier in the fourth to give St. John's a 2-0 lead, kept the perfect game alive when he dove to rob L-S's Heath Albert on a shallow fly to center.
"The D made some great plays at the beginning and that huge double play at the end ... I'm thankful for them," said Belliveau. "And Shane with that diving catch in center, too."
O'Connor also finished with a complete game for the Warriors, allowing eight hits and four earned runs with two walks, a hit batsmen and six punchouts. Sixty-eight of his 110 pitches were strikes.
Seven of the nine Eagles' batters hit safely, with Pacheco rapping a pair of singles. Nick Solitro, the team's DH, and right fielder Gavin George also hit safely.