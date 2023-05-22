DANVERS — Freshman standout Evie Bernard has scored goals in a variety of ways for the Hamilton-Wenham girls lacrosse team this season: streaking downfield in transition and whipping one past the final defender; weaving to the middle and releasing quick triggers within the settled attack; hauling in feeds from her teammates and finishing off the play ... the list goes on and on.
She's been wildly effective in her debut campaign, and it's helped the Generals establish themselves as a true threat in Division 4 competition. Bernard was on her game once again Monday afternoon on the road, and the area's leading goal scorer surpassed a monumental milestone in the process.
With her team trailing by one goal early in the second half of a back-and-forth affair, Bernard ripped the twine to surpass 100 career points (all coming this season) and send her teammates into a cheerful rejoice in front of the Falcons' net. Hamilton-Wenham would play some of its best lacrosse from there, pulling away for a 14-11 victory.
"Evie just puts a lot of effort in," said Generals' head coach Emily Leland, her team now 10-7 with one regular season game remaining. "She's a fantastic player and has really devoted so much of her time to the sport. She's always working at it even when she's not with us, and you can really tell."
Bernard finished the afternoon with five goals and one assist to bump her rookie season totals to 91 goals and 102 points.
But she wasn't the only one to step up in a big way for Hamilton-Wenham. It was a complete team effort, one that had Leland feeling confident from start to finish.
Following Bernard's milestone goal, Danvers' Jordan Turcotte (2 goals) fired one home off a feed from Kaylee Rich (4 goals, 2 assists) to put her team back in front, 8-7. The lead was brief however, as H-W scored three straight goals — one apiece from Bernard, Avery Nistl and Stewart Bernard — to gain some momentum heading for home.
Danvers (now 7-9) did respond to knot things back up at 10-10 but it was all Generals from there, both in the possession game and in the scoring column en route to the win.
"I think we did a really good job of staying calm, playing our game and making good choices," said Leland.
"Everything just felt very calm today, and even for me as a coach it didn't seem like the game was as close as it was. I always felt very confident just because they seemed so calm."
Stewart Bernard, Emma Happel and Grace Glidden scored three straight clutch goals for the Generals down the stretch to gain separation, and Evie Bernard netted the dagger with 54 seconds to play. Glidden in particular was key to the decisive scoring spree, snagging consecutive interceptions off of Danvers' transition attempts and immediately turning them into goals.
"Grace is always just so steady and does so much for us on in the midfield and on the draw circle," said Leland. "She's just a very steady player."
Elizabeth Ireland was another standout in the win by playing some terrific defense, especially when it mattered most. Offensively, Happel finished with a hat trick, Nistl had two goals and an assist, and Maisie Leland added one goal.
The Falcons were right in it for the majority of the contest. Rich and Chase scored consecutive goals to close out the first half and give the Falcons a 6-5 lead at the break, and they held another brief one goal lead early in the second.
But the Falcons ultimately suffered from some untimely turnovers, unlucky misses on shots, and cold stretches on the draw circle.
"They beat us to more 50-50 balls, they were gritty, they drove hard and took advantage of gaps in our defense," said Danvers' coach Nico Prandi. "They were just smart and aggressive, and we also gave them plenty of opportunities from turnovers, which props to them for causing those in transition. And hitting the pipe four times didn't help our cause either, so it was just one of those days where it was a game of inches."
Prandi highlighted the play of both Rich and Chase, who each did a tremendous job on the attack with strong ball movement and high percentage shots. Ellie Anderson was equally effective, scoring three times and dishing out two assists. Turcotte added two goals as well while goalie Megan McGinnity stopped nine shots in net.