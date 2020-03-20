Bertagna wraps up final season as Hockey East Commissioner

Hockey East was supposed to be gearing up for the final rounds of its annual Conference Championship Tournament this weekend.
But with the coronavirus pandemic hitting all sports, Hockey East was forced to cancel the tournament, and the NCAA then canceled all winter and spring sports for the remainder of their seasons.
The premature end to the 2019-20 means that Joe Bertagna’s 23-year run as Hockey East Commissioner has seen its final game.
Bertagna, a long time Gloucester resident, will officially concludes his tenure as Commissioner of one of the NCAA’s premier college hockey leagues, at which time he will turn over the reins to former University of New Hampshire Athletic Director Steve Metcalf.
“It was a wild final week having to cancel the tournament,” Bertagna said. “But as the week went on, it became obvious what we needed to do with the way everything was building.”
Although no Hockey East Tournament champ will be crowned in his final season as commissioner, the 38th straight hockey season where he oversaw a college hockey tournament, Bertagna had a highly successful and memorable run as the head of the league.
Since Bertagna took over in the 1997-98 season, Hockey East has undergone some serious changes and seen some big time success.
Hockey East has won a NCAA championship seven times on the men’s side, the most recent coming in 2015 when Providence College took home the crown. Boston College has won four championships in that time span (2001, 08, 10, 12) while Boston University (2009) and Maine (1999) also won NCAA titles.
He also saw the league expand not only in the number of teams, but the depth in the league. In recent years, Hockey East was ripe with parity, with several teams getting into the NCAA Tournament and upstart programs such as Northeastern and UMass Lowell emerging to take on the traditional powers such as Boston University and Boston College.
Bertagna was also a champion for women’s hockey. As commissioner of the ECAC, he helped the women’s game find a place in that conference and did the same in Hockey East as a women’s conference debuted in 2002.
The women’s game has rapidly improved under Bertagna’s leadership as Hockey East now houses 10 teams. This season, Northeastern qualified for the Frozen Four before the tournament was cancelled.
“I was proud of the work I did for women’s hockey,” Bertagna said. “I coached in the first Women’s Beanpot and made the presentation to start it in Hockey East and with the American Hockey Coaches Association. All of these things were probably going to happen, but I like to think that I was in the right place at the right time where I could give it that extra support it needed to happen a little earlier.”
The Arlington native, who has been living in Gloucester for several decades, has been a local fixture in the sport for a long time. He was a former goalie at Harvard University and has run a summer goalie camp in the area for nearly five decades.
Bertagna was the Boston Bruins goalie coach from 1985-91 (which included runs to the Stanley Cup Final in both 1988 and 1990) and was the goalie coach for the 1994 U.S. Men’s Olympic team. He is also a member of the ECAC and Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame, elected in 2017 and 2018. respectively.
Bertagna will remain the Executive Director of the American Hockey Coaches Association, a position he has held since 1991, when the AHCA was first created. He is under contract through 2023.
