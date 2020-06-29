Tom Brady famously says his favorite championship ring is the next one.
Over the next few weeks, North Shore sports fans will actually have to answer that question.
‘The Bling’s The Thing’ debuts today as we set to crown the champion of champions. Readers will vote on which local high school championship ring is the best in a bracketed competition.
What makes a ring best? That’s entirely up to the readers and voters. Personally, I like unique designs, personalized touches and off-the-beaten path ideas. Anyone could vote for their favorite school, favorite sport or even a more dominant team. There’s no wrong answer.
When we asked readers to send in their rings, the response was overwhelming. A total of 20 high school championship rings from 13 different schools representing championships in six sports are included. That means there will be a play-in round to reduce the number of 16 followed by the traditional first round, quarterfinals, semifinals and championship.
The bracket was constructed by random draw for the first ring from each school. Those schools with more than one ring submitted were put in the play-in round to ensure that every school would have at least one entry in the final 16.
Readers can vote online at SalemNews.com either by clicking on the survey link on the homepage or by finding each day’s matchup where there will be additional photos. Links can also be found on the newspaper’s Twitter (@SalemNewsSports) and Facebook (”The Salem News” or “Salem News High School Sports”) feeds.
We also had many North Shore athletes and coaches submit rings they earned in college, prep school or even in the pro’s. Those will be featured later this month in a different way.
These rings symbolize more than 30 years of area accomplishments from as far back as 1990 and as recently as six months ago. Just like their counterparts in the World Series and Super Bowl, the designs and gaudiness have evolved but the blood, sweat and tears that go into earning them has remained.
Every ring, just like the teams they lionize, comes with its own unique story. Look forward to learning more about over the next few weeks and make your vote count.
