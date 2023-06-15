WEYMOUTH — The lightning, thunder and torrential rains that forced Wednesday's Division 2 boys lacrosse state semifinal game to be delayed for two hours and 16 minutes eventually ceded.
The constant pressure from the Duxbury Dragons never did, however.
As a result, the most successful season Marblehead High lacrosse history came to an end on the turf at Weymouth High School last night as the Magicians lost, 12-4, just one game shy of playing for a state title.
The five-time Northeastern Conference champions, who finished the season 21-1, set school records for wins, consecutive wins, most goals scored (289) and most postseason victories (3). But they ran into a buzzsaw in third seeded Duxbury (20-3), which played equally well at both ends of the field while making the Magicians pay for almost every mistake they made.
"Duxbury's a very balanced team. They've been around the block and are solid in all areas," said veteran Marblehead head coach John Wilkens.
"We made some mistakes and some bad decisions," he added. "The guys might've gotten a little too ahead of themselves; instead of pulling the ball out (offensively), they tried to shoot it or force it somewhere. And if you force it you make errors, which is what we did."
Senior captain and midfielder Connor Cronin factored in on all four Marblehead goals, assisting on a pair of Carter Laramie tallies before scoring twice himself with dodges. He finished his remarkable senior campaign with 81 goals, 50 assists and 131 points, the second-best single season mark in North Shore boys lacrosse history behind Beverly's Craig Boaman and his 145-point campaign in 2002.
Cronin is also Marblehead's all-time career scoring leader with 269 points (153 goals, 116 assists) in three varsity seasons.
Laramie wound up with 51 goals and 83 points, good for second on the team in both categories. His second goal Wednesday night gave him an even 100 for his high school career to go with 40 assist.
Duxbury (now 20-3) put their best defender, senior Parker Villarin, on Cronin up high in the slot for most of the game, and the burly D-man spent much of the night poking, prodding and pummeling the Marbleheader superstar with his stick every chance he got. Big freshman Anderson Kilbourne also took turns playing physically on Cronin.
Chris Sweet, the famed Duxbury head coach whose team is aiming for its 10th state championship (but first since 2012), had his team using multiple slide packages and were aggressive in collapsing any time Marblehead got the ball near the net.
"It was a simple game plan; we were not going to let No. 22 beat us," Sweet said, referring to Cronin. "Likewise for No. 7 (faceoff man Baxter Jennings); he scores goals in bunches as well. That's easier said than done, but our No. 4, Parker, did a great job on his own, and he had a great team defense behind him.
"We were active on defense and were aggressive," added Sweet. "And our goalie (Max Mazanec, who had 10 stops) played great behind them with some key saves at key moments."
As he was throughout the postseason, senior captain Finn Maniaci kept Marblehead in it with a number of outstanding saves. The goaltender finished the night with 11, giving him 214 on the season and a save percentage of .633.
The game was stopped following Laramie's first goal at 7:17 of the first quarter with Duxbury leading 2-1. While sustained lightning strikes forced the officials to keep restarting the 30-minute time period before the teams could hit the field again, the Magicians and Dragons were in adjoining rooms inside Weymouth High (with Marblehead in the Wildcats' wrestling quarters), waiting word on when play might resume.
When the game finally started back up at 9 p.m. on the dot, Sam Wein scored for Duxbury to make it 3-1 after one quarter. But Laramie responded early in the second, cutting the deficit for his team to 3-2.
"I said to the guys you'll either come out flat or flying, and one thing this group never does is come out flat," said Wilkens. "They do not stop running. It wasn't lack of effort; just some bad decision making."
It remained a one-goal differential until a few minutes before halftime when Marblehead was whistled for a 2-minute locked in penalty for a hit to the head, which the Marblehead coaching staff vehemently disagreed with. Duxbury naturally took advantage, with Colin Hulett scoring man up and Jack McDonough adding another just as the penalty expired for a 5-2 halftime lead.
"I thought it was a terrible call," Wilkens said without hesitation. "It was a slash to the head, I believe, which is normally one minute, but for some reason they decided to call two minutes locked in. Terrible call. It was a momentum killer."
Captain Sam Anesse, Eddie Johns, J.J. Pollender and Eliot Pluss, among others, did what they could defensively to keep the dam from bursting. But the Dragons started to pull away in the third quarter, extending their lead to 9-4 despite two Cronin goals on essentially bull rushes towards the net. Terrence Pikul (2 goals), Wein, and Zach Falls (3 goals) added fourth quarter markers to seal the win for the South Shore squad.
"We tried to stay patient on offense," said Sweet. "But it's equally hard to stay patient on defense and let the game come to you."
Marblehead will say goodbye to a dozen seniors — Nick Whitaker, Connor Sheridan, Jack Aneshansley, Connor Murnane, Eddie Johns, Xander Danforth, Aiden Tardie, Annese, Cronin, Maniaci, Laramie and Jennings — but Wilkens said with the players they have coming back and some promising newcomers ready to step up, the future of the program remains bright.
"It was a pleasant, pleasant surprise this year, a great ride," he said. "They're a great bunch of kids and we had a lot of fun; a cast of characters, I call them."