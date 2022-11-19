LYNN — It's no longer up for debate: St. John's Prep is officially the best boys soccer team in the state.
Competing in the Division 1 state championship in front of a packed house at Manning Field Saturday afternoon, the Eagles shut out top-seeded Needham for the second time this season, capturing their first title since 2006 with a 2-0 decision.
It was another otherworldly defensive effort for an Eagles team that finishes the fall with 16 shutouts and just seven goals allowed in 23 games. Only one of those goals against came in the playoffs, and Saturday's decisive victory put the stamp on an unbeaten campaign (22-0-1).
On the other side of the ball, Callum Rigby and Chance Prouty both scored for a deep and talented offense that generated numerous opportunities throughout the playoff run.
"We knew we were the best team in the state, but we weren't ranked as the best team in the state. So we took that as disrespect," said Eagles' goalkeeper and Catholic Conference Player of the Year Yianni Andrikopoulos (7 saves).
"I think we just earned the respect of the MIAA right there. (Needham) was ranked No. 1 and we were No. 3, and we knocked out the No. 2 (St. John's Shrewsbury) and the No. 1 teams. We just had that dog mentality."
St. John's Prep — which handed Needham their only regular season loss (4-0) back in early October — looked like the better squad from start to finish on Saturday.
The Eagles pressed consistently in the opening half, breaking through just 15 minutes in. That came off a corner kick from the right side as Alex Borkland whipped a curving ball right at Needham's keeper, who initially made the stop. But the ball bounced back into play and Callum Rigby was there to boot it home for his team-leading 13th goal of the year.
Needham nearly tied it up 22 minutes later, finding the back of the net after a free kick into the box. But the tally was immediately waved off on an offsides call.
That momentum swinging whistle — it was the right call — sent the Eagles into halftime with confidence and comfortability, having outshot the Rockets 10-3 while earning a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.
But Needham didn't go down easily. Led by some strong midfield play that led to an uptick in possession, the Rockets came out firing in the second half to really put some pressure on the Prep. They had three corner kicks after the break as well as four shots on goal, but like they have all season the Eagles' D held on strong.
"That first 10-15 minutes of the second half was nerve-racking," said Eagles veteran head coach Dave Crowell, who was given a water shower by his jubilant players after the game. "(But) our defense was just too good today, too good all season.
"We haven't been shut out once all year, but we've had a lot of close games and I think that helped us a great deal to prepare for this and prepare for that second half. We knew not to panic and just keep our heads —which is exactly what we did."
That was one of the many special things about this year's Eagles' squad: every time they faced any sort of adversity, they rose to the occasion and delivered a positive result.
Still, it wasn't until Prouty doubled his team's lead in the 67th minute that the Prep could really taste victory. After receiving a pass in the outer left hand side of the box Ross O'Brien flipped a touch pass to Prouty, who almost immediately fired a low, angled shot to the far post and in.
"That solidified it," said Crowell. "We haven't given up two goals all season so once we got the second one, then they have to adjust what they have to do and it makes it more difficult for them to build from the back.
For Prouty, who transferred to the Prep from his hometown Danvers High this fall, finishing the job off with his new teammates was a dream come true.
"First time playing with all these boys and now it's the last; but just an unreal feeling. I don't even know what to say," Prouty admitted.
"I missed one (chance at scoring) five minutes before that and I had to make up for it," he added. "I knew if we put that in the net then the game was probably over."
Michael Bertinato, Aithan Bezanson, Mark Ghiu, Graham Kramer, Jake Vana, Borkland and freshman Garrison Murphy all turned in stellar efforts for the Eagles. Defensively Will Minor was his usual brick wall self, as were fellow defenders Ben Bailey, Jeffrey Lopez and O'Brien.
Any time the Rockets appeared to threaten, either in transition or within their offensive sets, the Eagles' backline swarmed them like a colony of bees.
"Bunch of dogs, every single one of them," said Andrikopoulos. "J-Lo (Jeffrey Lopez), Ben Bailey, Ross O'Brien coming in transferring, absolute stud.
"We all wanted this, we knew coming into the year that this was our goal. We finished it and got the undefeated season on top of that ... it's crazy."
St. John's will graduate 10 seniors from this year's incredible team, and that class will unquestionably be remembered for years to come. But it truly was a complete team effort all season as the Prep's overall depth simply wore opponents down each game.
"Their commitment, really since we gave up that goal to Brookline last year in the (state) quarterfinal in double overtime, was huge," said Crowell. "We've been talking about a state title all year; we knew were that good. Normally I don't let them talk about that kind of stuff, but I felt that we were good enough this year ... and we proved it."