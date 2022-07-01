It’s been just over two weeks since Masconomet bowed out of Division 2 state competition to officially close the book on the 2022 girls lacrosse season on the North Shore.
The Chieftains enjoyed the area’s longest tournament run, reaching the Elite 8 before falling to eventual state champion Notre Dame of Hingham. Nine other local squads also qualified for this spring’s postseason, and while none were able to hoist a trophy it was unquestionably a successful campaign.
As our student-athletes now turn the page to summer, let’s take a look back at some of this year’s awe-inspiring moments, achievements and noteworthy performances.
BEST INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE
With so many talented players making their mark on the turf over the last few months, narrowing it down to one top-tier showing wasn’t easy. But considering that this is strictly an individual honor, one particular offensive onslaught stood just above the rest.
On Monday, May 23, Hamilton-Wenham and its senior standout Haley Hamilton took on out-of-conference foe Swampscott. While the Generals ultimately lost (18-14), Hamilton did everything in her power to avoid that fate for her squad. The team captain and Middlebury College-bound middie erupted for 13 goals, nearly willing her team to victory.
Hamilton had a number of similar performances throughout the season, finishing with a whopping 145 goals (by far the best mark on the North Shore) to go with 22 assists, 60 draw controls and 50 groundballs. She went on to wrap up her high school career with MVP honors in the recent Agganis All-Star game, scoring three times and dishing out two assists in her North team’s victory.
BEST REGULAR SEASON GAME
Surprise! This selection also involves the Generals.
It was April 12 when Hamilton-Wenham took on arch rival Ipswich in a highly anticipated Cape Ann League clash. Following a quick 5-0 run out of the gate by the hosts, it appeared they would roll past the Tigers on this particular day. Head coach Abby Schibli‘s group built as big as a seven-goal advantage by halftime.
And then, Ipswich flipped a switch. It scored eight unanswered goals to open the second half and stunningly take the lead. Julia Moseley and Ella Stein each netted hat tricks during the spree, with Halle Greenleaf and Maddie Duffy also getting in on the action.
H-W responded, however, ultimately holding on down the stretch for a thrilling 12-11 win as Haley Hamilton scored eight times in the victory. Ipswich got revenge just about five weeks later with an 11-5 triumph to tie the season series, and the two arch rivals would eventually land right next to each other in the Division 4 tournament seedings (Ipswich at No. 5, H-W at 6).
BEST PLAYOFF GAME Division 1 is a gauntlet; and when Beverly qualified as the No. 33 seed in the bracket head coach Courtney McKallagat and Co. knew they’d have a daunting road ahead of them.
On June 7, the Panthers opened the win-or-go-home competition with a road tilt at No. 32 Woburn. Safe to say the two teams were evenly matched.
Beverly went on to eek out a 12-11 victory and punch its ticket to the Round of 32. Goalie Abbie Kelly made 11 big saves while the defense in front of her, including Nora Kersten and Grace Gonzalez, came up with some clutch plays to help secure the win.
On the other end, Kayleigh Crowell netted five goals, Lily Shea scored once and dished out five assists to set the new single season scoring record at Beverly (finishing the year with 55 goals and 49 assists for 104 points), while Lauren Caley scored a hat trick. It was a terrific win for a program that continued to make strides in McKallagat’s third season at the helm.
BIGGEST SURPRISE
Due to the historical success and overall culture built under head coach Annie Madden over the past 12 seasons, Marblehead’s surprise campaign shouldn’t actually come as much of a, well, surprise. With six freshmen on its varsity roster and a handful of key players from the 2021 team graduating, all signs pointed to somewhat of a rebuild for the Magicians’ this spring. After an 0-3 and 2-7 start to the season, that appeared even more likely.
But Marblehead quickly righted the ship, going 5-4 over their final nine regular season contests to earn a spot in the Division 2 playoffs. They beat good Swampscott and Beverly teams and gave NEC power Masconomet a run for its money in an 13-11 setback. As the No. 30 seed in the tournament, the Magicians’ held serve on their home turf in the first round, sprinting past Tantasqua Regional (18-6).
At season’s end, Hadley Wales (53 goals, 24 assists) was named the Northeastern Conference’s Player of the Year, with Madden taking home Coach of the Year honors to boot.
BEST SEASON FOR A GOALTENDER
Just three goalies in The Salem News coverage area surpassed 200 total saves on the season: Masconomet’s Mackenzie Cronin (244), Hamilton-Wenham’s Ava Vautour (215) and Ipswich’s Ashton Flather (204). All three had incredible campaigns between the posts, and you can’t go wrong with any of them as the top performer.
I’m giving a slight edge to Cronin simply because up until this season, she had never suited up in net on the lacrosse field. In addition, Masco made the deepest tournament run of any local team and likely wouldn’t have gotten that far without their keeper.
A hockey goalie first, Cronin’s insertion into the lineup as the last line of defense was a seamless transition. She made a number of clutch stops, including nine saves in a tight win over Scituate in the Div. 2 Sweet 16, and drew praise from head coach Manny Lopes in the process.
“(Cronin) is a big part of this thing,” he said. “I’m really enthusiastic about her.”
BEST SEASON FOR A COACH
You could go in a number of different directions here, as so many coaches deserve a ton of credit for the work they did with their respective clubs this spring. At the same time, it’s hard to overlook what first-year coach Michelle Roach and her lead assistant, Amanda Donahoe, did in Peabody.
The Tanners went 15-3 during the regular season, marking the second most wins for the program since 2006. They finished second only to Masco in the NEC standings, nearly upending the Chieftains early on (a 14-13 loss). Despite a team full of fresh faces and underclassmen in big roles (they had graduated 9 seniors, including 6 starters from the 2021 team), Roach established a winning culture right out of the gate. She implemented tactically sound offensive and defensive sets and got the squad off to a strong start that was instantly sustainable.
BEST FRESHMAN
Just so happens that this first-year standout played for Peabody. Her name is Brooke Lomasney and if you haven’t heard of her yet, you will soon.
The freshman burst onto the scene as one of the area’s top offensive threats, scoring 65 goals and dishing out 48 assists to lead the Tanners in both categories. It’s always an accomplishment when an individual surpasses 100 points in a single season, and for Lomasney to easily eclipse that milestone in her first varsity campaign is incredible.
The younger sister of 2021 Salem News Player of the Year Hailee Lomasney, Brooke quickly proved herself as a fast and skilled playmaker with a knack for finding the back of the net. With three more years in Tanner City, it appears the best is yet to come for the rising star.
■■■
Some remaining individual numbers and well deserved shout outs from other squads across the area ...
Bishop Fenwick had two players score at least 50 goals this season: Karina Gyllenhaal (74) and Sam Montecalvo (50). They also recorded 30 and 22 assists, respectively, for a Crusaders team that once again qualified for the tournament and won a first round game.
Danvers’ goalie Megan McGinnity was one of the best at her position, finishing with 173 saves and a .542 save percentage.
Essex Tech’s Maddie McDonald enjoyed a spectacular campaign, pumping in 109 goals and handing out 30 assists. The junior captain was one of three local players to reach the century mark for goals scored this spring.
Masconomet’s Emmy Clark was another one of those girls to hit 100 goals, scoring 104 times to go with an incredulous 63 assists. She tied the aforementioned Hamilton for the area lead in points with 167.
Pingree took home the Eastern Independent League title with a 10-5 win over Winsor in the league championship tilt. The Highlanders finished with a 16-4 record behind the balanced attack of Cami Traveis (73 goals, 14 assists), Schuyler Lloyd (60 goals, 35 assists), Isabel Smail (12 goals, 60 assists), Mia Shuman (51 goals, 21 assists) and Waters Lloyd (43 goals, 22 assists) leading the charge.
Under new head coach Jillian Robinson, Salem got a taste of the win column on multiple occasions for the first time in three years. Their tight win over Gloucester late in the season — after the Fishermen had beat them 12-0 just three weeks prior — showed just how much the team grew. Sierra Clawson led the Witches with 48 goals and 22 assists.
Swampscott quietly enjoyed a very successful year, going 10-7 behind 74 points from Broghan Laundry (53 goals, 21 assists) and 66 from Coco Clopton (43 goals, 23 assists). The Big Blue earned the No. 14 seed in the Division 3 tournament and were one of the top defensive teams in the area down the regular season stretch.
Quick Sticks, a column on girls lacrosse, appears in The Salem News once each week during the spring season. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.