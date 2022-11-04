Peabody High’s veteran volleyball coach, Lisa Keene, had never had a player reach 1,000 career assists before.
That is, until Abby Bettencourt did so this fall — a junior.
The three-sport athlete, who also stars in basketball and in softball as one of the state’s best pitchers, recorded her 1,000th assist late in the regular season in a win over Haverhill. She picked up the sport in the sixth grade and made the Tanners’ varsity.
“I’ve always been a setter since I started because the coaches said I had good hands,” said Bettencourt. “My first year was the Covid season (2020), which was short, so I didn’t think I was anywhere close to 1,000 assists. But in the middle of our third set (vs. Haverhill) Lauryn Mendonca said ‘Congratulations’, and at first I didn’t know why. But my sisters knew.”
Her older sister Isabel Bettencourt captains the team along with Maddie Castro, Michaela Alperen, Allison Flewelling, and Mendonca, while the youngest of the Bettencourt sisters, Izzy, is a freshman who has also had a strong season. Isabel recorded her 500th career kill a little over a week ago as Abby sets the ball up for both siblings and others to spike.
“During that game my sisters were counting down, and when I got to one assist away Lizzy asked me to set her up for the kill,” said Abby. “I did, and it’s nice she got the kill.
“Bo is responsible for the majority of my assists. Without them and the other girls on our team, I could never have done it.”
Rachel Coleman came close a few years ago to 1,000 assists for her career, said Keene, but didn’t quite get to quadruple digits.
“There’s a lot that makes Abby an asset to this team,” said Keene. “She’s incredibly athletic, consistently getting to balls that most players wouldn’t. She not only gets to them, but creates a play. She is intelligent and reliable, makes great decisions, and her teammates know she’ll be there. A positive attitude and willingness to work with her peers are just more qualities.
“What I truly find remarkable about Abby is with all her commitment to three sports and high academic success, she is a modest, fun loving teenager,” added Keene.
Isabel Bettencourt, who started playing when she was in the third grade, said she was both proud and excited for her middle sister. She admitted she didn’t know that she herself was close to 500 kills, and that only her fellow captains did.
