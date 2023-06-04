Pitching and hitting star Abby Bettencourt, a junior for the league champion Peabody Tanners, was chosen as the Northeastern Conference's Player of the Year in softball as it declared its All-Conference and all-star teams.
She was joined on the NEC All-Conference team by three of her Tanner teammates, including sister Bo Bettencourt, a senior catcher. Also chosen were Penny Spack, a senior left fielder, and Logan Lomasney, a junior shortstop.
Seniors Noelle McLane (a third baseman and pitcher) and Mya Perron (first base, third base and catcher) of Beverly were both picked for the All-Conference team. So were senior third baseman Emily Goddard of Danvers, senior pitcher Amber Goudreau of Masconomet, freshman pitcher Annie Thornett of Salem, shortstop/pitcher Ashlee Aiello of Gloucester, sophomore catcher Lily Ventre of Saugus, and senior catcher Gabrielle Golden of Winthrop.
Players picked as NEC Dunn Division all-stars were junior center fielder Avery Grieco, junior third baseman Kiley Doolin, and freshman first baseman Lizzie Bettencourt of Peabody; senior second baseman Nikki Erricola of Beverly; senior pitcher Mikayla Cunningham and junior catcher Ava Gray of Danvers; junior shortstop Sam Serio and sophomore second baseman Charlotte Leiss of Masconomet; and senior catcher Chloe de Gaspe Beaubien and junior outfielder Jenna Connolly of Gloucester.
Those chosen as NEC Lynch Division all-stars were junior first baseman Skylar Sverker and freshman shortstop Liv Loux of Salem; junior second baseman/pitcher Ruby Calienes and sophomore shortstop/catcher Luke Bornhorst of Marblehead; sophomore center fielder Olivia Barletta and freshman infielder Maddie Lilley of Swampscott; junior third baseman Ava Rogers and junior left fielder Kaitlyn Pugh of Saugus; and senior shortstop/center fielder Lily Tallent of Winthrop.
Steve Almquist, who guided Saugus to the NEC Lynch division title, was named the league's Coach of the Year.
FINAL REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS
NEC DUNN
Team;Record
Peabody;13-0
Gloucester;9-4
Danvers;8-5
Masconomet;7-6
Beverly;6-7
NEC LYNCH
Team;Record
Saugus;7-6
Marblehead;6-7
Salem;5-8
Swampscott;3-10
Winthrop;0-13