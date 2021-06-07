Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Hot. High 94F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.