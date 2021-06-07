PEABODY -- Abby Bettencourt pitched a complete game two-hitter and helped herself with a solo home run blast to lead Peabody to 3-2 victory over a tough Saugus team on a very hot day at Kiley Field Monday.
The perfect Tanners are now 12-0 while Saugus dropped to 7-2 with the loss. The Sachems are unbeaten in the South Division while Peabody is tops in the North.
Both Bettencourt sisters, pitcher Abby and catcher Isabel, were crucial to the win. Freshman Abby sailed along for fourth innings, setting down the side in order until opposing pitcher Leah Ventre worked a walk to lead off the fifth.
The solo shot by Abby B came in the third inning after she fouled off several pitches before straightening one out that sailed over the fence in left-center and hit a car in the parking lot. Athletic director Bob Bua reported the car belonged to her dad, Tanner baseball and football coach Mark. After the game she was unaware it was actually the family car that suffered the damage.
Peabody took a 3-0 lead on a two run homer by Gina Terrazzano in the bottom of the fourth. Ventre had retired the first two batters before Kylie Doolin doubled, and Terrazzano followed with the dinger. Those two runs proved to be just what the Tanners needed as the Sachems failed in the top of the fifth to pull within a run.
Bettencourt walked the opposing pitcher to start things off, and Alexa Ferraro moved the courtesy runner to second with a sacrifice bunt. Kyleigh Dalton ripped an RBI single to right field and took second on the throw home. She scored on a single up the middle by Felica Reppucci.
"That fifth inning was a tough one," said Abby Bettencourt, who struck out seven. "It's half way through the game, and I started to get a little tired especially in the heat, but we settled down after that."
Bettencourt set the side down in order in the sixth, and withstood a threat by Saugus in the seventh when Lily Ventre reached on a throwing error, but the courtesy runner was thrown out trying to steal second by catcher Isabel Bettencourt to second baseman Avery Grieco.
"We made a couple of mistakes on the bases, but were able to stay right with Peabody," said Saugus coach Steve Almquist. "That's a very, very good team with faced, and I'm happy with our performance. It wouldn't surprise me if they won Division 1 North.
"This was a good pitcher's duel, and I think we gave them a scare. We've been scoring a lot of runs in most of our games, but Peabody doesn't give up many."
Peabody banged out seven hits with Emma Bloom and Abby B. collecting two apiece. Peabody hosts Marblehead on Wednesday.
"We haven't been in many close games," said Tanner coach Tawny Palmieri. "We had another one run game with Marblehead, and Saugus gave us a scare in that fifth inning. Abby was on her game, and our defense behind her was excellent. All the girls have been working so hard every day to get better."