The Peabody High softball team is off to an impressive 5-0 start — and they’re doing so on the heels of some phenomenal play from underclassmen sisters Isabel and Abby Bettencourt.
Isabel, a sophomore, and Abby, a freshman, not only thrive at the plate but serve as two key defensive pieces for the red-hot Tanners. Abby is one of the team’s top two pitchers along with classmate Avery Grieco, while Isabel hauls in pitch after pitch as her squad’s fearless catcher.
Together, the two talented siblings have quickly formed one of the most formidable pitch-catch combinations the Northeastern Conference has to offer.
“We know what the other one’s thinking and I feel we can get on the same page a lot faster than some other people can, which is great,” said Isabel Bettencourt. “It’s been awesome to be able to finally play with her in high school. Last year we didn’t get to, so it’s nice to have her back and always have someone there for me.”
Both sisters have been playing the sport together for years, going up the Little League and all-star ranks before competing for the likes of Show Softball Academy and currently Polar Crush out of Devens. Now that they’re at the varsity level all that experience against top-tier competition has paid off, making for a smooth and seamless transition to the high school game.
“The biggest thing I’m figuring out with Abby is her ability to perform under pressure, and at her age that’s an amazing quality to have and to build off of,” said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri. “Obviously she does have a pretty solid defense behind her, too, so that makes her a little more confident in trusting her teammates to get the job done.”
Of course, one of those key defenders happens to be Abby’s big sister.
“I couldn’t ask for a better catcher behind Abby or Avery; she does a great job with both of them,” Palmieri said of Isabel’s prowess behind the plate. “The leadership and the confidence in her and her pitchers ... she just trusts them, and I think they vibe off that. She’s got a great arm, she’s strong, powerful and quick.”
Through two starts this season, Abby has posted a perfect 2-0 record and has done so in spectacular fashion. The first-year standout is coming off a shutout victory over league rival Marblehead in which she fanned eight batters and scattered nine hits. She also shined in relief against Beverly, striking out six batters in three innings with a near immaculate inning that saw her strike out the side on just 11 pitches. In the season opener against Gloucester, she went the distance while striking out 10.
Perhaps most impressively, the younger Bettencourt is able to remain cool, calm and collected in the circle regardless of the situation, regularly battling her way out of jams to escape difficult innings.
“The Marblehead game is a perfect example of that,” explained Palmieri. “Every time we had runners on, even if it was with two outs or no outs, she found a way to get out of it and help herself. Skill wise she has all six pitches and I can call any one of them and she hits her spot and gets it done.”
“A lot of the time she’s able to work it out herself,” Isabel added of her sister. “But she does like to go fast and sometimes I have to slow her down a bit and re-focus.”
Offensively, the two Bettencourt sisters don’t skip a beat. Abby hits from the three-hole while Isabel bats cleanup. Both of them have had clutch hits in key spots, with both players displaying power, finesse and intelligent base running to boot.
“They used to say defense wins championships and offense sells tickets, but their bats really do go right along with their defense,” said Palmieri. “Abby leads the team in a couple offensive categories for us (including homers) and Isabel is right behind her.
“The best part is the longer I have them the more we get to know each other and the more they get to know our system and the little things we can teach each other along the way,” she added. “It’s only going to get better from here.”
While both Bettencourt’s have certainly made a big impact early on, they certainly haven’t done it all alone.
Junior Emma Bloom has been fantastic in the leadoff spot and defensively at shortstop for the Tanners; Grieco bats second and has already found her groove as a pitcher; and fellow freshman Kiley Doolin has come up with some big hits in the No. 9 hole while contributing some stellar defense in the outfield.
Logan Lomasney, Penny Spack, Gina Terrazzano and Sarah Broughton have all provided big boosts at one point or another thus far as well.
Overall, it’s a young, yet not inexperienced group, one that Palmieri is fortunate to have for years to come.
“I’m very excited as a coach to not only have Abby as a pitcher but go right to Avery as well and vice versa,” said Palmieri. “We have two great freshmen who can throw the ball so to have that is amazing. As a whole, I only have three juniors in the starting lineup and one senior, so to have such a young lineup ... I’m just very lucky and very excited to have these girls for the next few years here.”
Peabody will look to keep its unbeaten record in tact when it hosts Winthrop on Friday (4 p.m.). If the first five games are any indication of what’s to come, expect another stellar performance from the Bettencourts and their team as they wrap up another week of action.
“Our team’s been together for a really long time and we all get along really well which I think helps a lot,” said Isabel. “We’ve all been working hard and after missing last year, a lot of us took that to heart because we love playing. So we’re just happy to get back out there and want to make the most of it.”
Big bounce back win for Masconomet over Swampscott this week. After losing to Saugus earlier in the week, the Chieftains earned an 18-5 triumph over the Big Blue to improve their record to 2-4.
Eliza Reimold — who is ranked 18th in her graduating class of 282 students and will head to Northwestern in the fall to study music — mashed a solo shot in the win, which is nothing new for the reigning Salem News and Cape Ann League all-star. Reimold hit .536 with a .634 on base percentage and an .857 slugging percentage a sophomore her last time on the field.
