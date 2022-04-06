DANVERS — Peabody wasted no time jumping out to a big lead, getting with seven runs in the first inning and five more in the second en route to a 12-4 victory over Danvers in an NEC softball tilt at chilly Great Oak Field.
Sophomore Abby Bettencourt pitched a complete game seven hitter with 11 strikeouts to get the win and helped herself at the plate with four hits and five RBI. Left fielder Penny Spack also had a big game with a walk and two hits including a three-run homer.
"We got that big lead early, but it's never over until it's over," said Tanner coach Tawny Palmieri, whose team bounced back from Monday's setback at Amesbury to earn its first win. "Abby was strong and kept her focus all the way. That second pitcher for Danvers was very good, and she pretty much shut us down."
Makayla Cunningham started for the Falcons, and freshman Skylar Coakley took over in the second inning after Spack homered. She hit the first two batters she faced (Gina Terrazzano and Sarah Broughton) and Bettencourt ripped a two-run triple, her second three bagger of the game.
Coakley settled down to get the next batter to ground out to end Peabody's rally. She pitched the next five innings without giving up a run.
"She really did a nice job in relief," said new Danvers coach Dom Gasdia. "I'm proud of the way the girls battled back after giving up 10 runs right out of the gate. We got behind by 12, and it could have folded but didn't. We haven't been able to get outside much, and it was great to get a feel for the bases. There were jitters right away, but we made some good adjustments. We knew coming in we'd be facing one of the best pitchers around."
The Tanners made the most of four hits in the top of the first, sending 11 girls to the plate and capitalizing on three walks and a hit batter. Bettencourt started things off with a solid single up the middle, and scored on the first of three hits for Kiley Doolin. Spack followed with an RBI single to left field, and her second time up in the first Bettencourt ripped a three run triple. She was 4-4 until her final time at the plate when Coakley got her to pop up.
They added to the lead in the top of the second with the big hits a three run homer down the right field line by Spack and another triple by Bettencourt to knock in two more runs.
"I just kept running after I hit the ball and saw the outfielder couldn't get to it, and was able to come home,' said Spack. "This was a nice league win to pick us up, and good for the whole team to get back in it after losing our first game."
Peabody dropped the non-league season opener earlier this week at Amesbury, 3-1 giving up three unearned runs. Danvers got on the board in the third inning when Emily Goddard was hit by a pitch and Ava Gray and Cunningham walked to load the bases for Kaylee Marsello, who ripped a single to right field to knock in two runs. The Falcons tacked on two more in the fifth on singles by Goddard and Gray and a double by sophomore Sammy Fay. Bettencourt bore down to retire the last eight hitters in a row.
Palmieri took out her starters except for the pitcher and catcher Isabel Bettencourt in the bottom of the fourth and gave several younger girls the opportunity to see some action. Caitlyn Burke and Elayna Capone both hit safely. The Tanners had 13 hits with Isabel B., and Logan Lomasney with one apiece.
The Falcons turned a double play in the seventh with two on base when Goddard scooped up a ground ball, stepped on the bag and fired to first baseman Emma McCullough. Gray also made a big defensive play to catch a runner stealing with shortstop Kristina Yebba applying the tag.
"Gray did a great job behind the plate and had two hits,' said Gasdia. "Goddard was also outstanding at third, and Marsello came through with that timely hit."