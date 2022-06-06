PEABODY — Abby Bettencourt was not only the winning pitcher in Sunday’s Division 1 first round softball playoff game against New Bedford, but the hitting star as well with two solo homers as the Tanners advanced with a 3-0 victory.
The ninth seeded hosts only had five hits on the day but made the most of them as three left the park, the other bomb by senior captain Gina Terrazzano, her seventh of the season.
Whalers pitcher Lilly Gray didn’t walk anybody and struck out five, but the difference in the game was the three long balls and Peabody’s defense with runners on base.
“Great teams find ways to win,” said Tawny Palmieri, coach of the 19-2 Northeastern Conference champs. “We got hits when we needed them, and those three home runs certainly helped us.
“Abby was really on both at the plate and in the circle,” added Palmieri. “That New Bedford girl threw harder than what we’ve been seeing this season.”
New Bedford had only three hits and three walks, but with runners on Bettencourt bore down to strike out hitters and keep the 24th seed off the board. She finished with 11 punchouts, and was especially tough with runners in scoring position.
Bettencourt led off the game with a shot over the left field fence to put her team ahead for good. The other two runs came in the third when Terrazzano hit a bomb over the fence in center, and Bettencourt launched her second of the day with one out, this one to left.
After the game, the two home run hitters talked about their big hits.
“After Abby hit that first one I asked what the pitch was, and she said the first pitch she saw looked good so I went for that one too,” said Terrazzano. “It was a fastball down the middle.”
“It was a relief and a weight off my shoulders to get that early lead,” added Bettencourt. “I hit a curve the first time, and I think it was a rise that was over my head for the second one. Honestly, I don’t know how I was able to hit that one.
“Once you get to the tournament all the teams are tougher, but my defense was behind me making the plays,” Bettencourt continued. “I knew they’d come through, especially Emma (Bloom).”
New Bedford (14-7), the Southeastern League co-champs, had no problem getting runners on base, but couldn’t come up with hits to get any runs home. In the second inning they left runners on second and third when Bettencourt struck out J.J. Greene. In the third Sydnee Ramos hit a one-out triple off the fence in center field, but Hailey Chenard struck out and Amelia Davis hit a routine fly ball.
The Whalers left two on in the fourth on a walk and bloop hit by Gray and stranded Annabelle Houston at second after she hit a one-out double, but Bettencourt whiffed the next two.
“Those three homers they hit really hurt,” said New Bedford coach Harry Lowe. “I never thought that would happen because Lilly had only allowed three homers all season. We hadn’t played in eight days, which didn’t help ... if we could have capitalized with runners on base it would have been a different game.”
Ramos, Chenard, and Davis have been New Bedford’s top hitters all season, but against Bettencourt they were a combined 1-for-9. Bettencourt fielded her position so well, and anything back to the circle was an automatic out.
Bloom made four big plays on hard hit ground balls, firing to Terrazzano, who stretched to get the out at first. In the fifth inning third baseman Kiley Doolin made a diving stab of a liner to rob Jenna Noguieira of extra bases.
“Our whole infield is so connected,” said Terrazzano. “I expect Emma to make plays like she did today, and I have to keep my foot on the bag while handling the throw.”
The other two Peabody hits were a long single by Isabel Bettencourt in the third and a double by Penny Spack in the sixth.
Peabody will play in the second round of the Division 1 tournament Tuesday at No. 8 seeded Reading (4:30 p.m.).
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN