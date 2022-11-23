BEVERLY (3-6) AT SALEM (6-4)
Thursday at Bertram Field, Salem, 10 a.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Beverly leads, 64-52-7. The Panthers have won four straight in the rivalry, 10 of the last 11 contests and 16 of their last 19 games against the Witches.
POINTS SCORED/ POINTS ALLOWED
Beverly: 147 PF/272 PA
Salem: 217 PF/207 PA
BEVERLY’S THREE TO WATCH
• Matt Sopp, Sr. WR/OLB (30 rec., 469 yards, 6 TDs)
• Logan Petrosino, Sr. FB/CB (296 rush yards, 6 TDs)
• Brian Kessel, Jr. QB (70-for-118, 843 passing yards, 8 TDs)
SALEM’S THREE TO WATCH
• Corey Grimes, Jr. QB/LB (98-for-166, 1,178 passing yards, 15 TDs)
• Devante Ozuna, Jr. RB/LB (842 rush yards 8 TDs; 22 rec., 180 yards, 4 TDs; 1 passing TD)
• Quinn Rocco Ryan, Soph. WR/DB (26 rec., 374 pass yards, 2 TDs)
BEVERLY’S POTENTIAL UNSUNG HERO
• Jack Consedine, Soph. TE/DE. Tenth grader is a two-way starter for the Orange-and-Black with terrific blocking ability and gets after it ferociously on D.
SALEM’S POTENTIAL UNSUNG HERO
• Albert Pujols, Jr. WR/DB. Speedster with good hands is averaging over 11 yards per catch and would love to score his first touchdown on the holiday.
BEVERLY WINS IF ...
The Panthers can win the battle up front, get their ground game going and allow Kessel time to find his receivers downfield.
SALEM WINS IF ...
It jumps out to an early lead, controls the clock, and doesn’t hurt itself with big plays allowed or untimely penalties.
BEVERLY SENIORS
Robert Felix, RB/LB; Osman Solano, WR/S; Logan Petrosino, FB/CB; Matt Sopp (captain), WR/OLB; Devon Smalls (captain), RB/DB; Jared Pieroni, TE/LB; Marcelo Pinto, FB/DB; Drew Fowler, K; Nick DeSouza, TE/LB; Alexander Guyonett, OL/LB; Lucas Tremblay, OG/LB; Drew Sadoski, OG/LB; Paul Belmonte, C/DL; Jackson Champlain, OL/DL; Anthony Dixon, OL/DL; Rowan Morneau, OL/DE; Connor Day, OT/DL; Matteo Quattrocchi WR/DB.
SALEM SENIORS
T.J. McCarthy, OL/DEL; Ramsey Pacheco, OL/DL; William Cuevas, OL/DL; Alex Rodriguez, OL/DL; Daniel Githinji, OL/DL.
BEVERLY STARTING LINEUPS
Offense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 11 Danny Conant Jr WR
6 Matt Sopp Sr. WR
72 Connor Day Sr. QT
55 Lucas Tremblay Sr. QG
59 Paul Belmonte Sr. C
57 Drew Sadowski Sr. SG
79 Jacob Plakans Soph. ST
87 Jack Consedine Soph. TE
14 Brian Kessel Jr. QB
5 Logan Petrosino Sr. FB
8 Devon Smalls Sr. WB
Defense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 87 Jack Consedine Soph. DE
62 Connor LeColle Jr. NG
71 Rowan Morneau Sr. DE
88 Scott Kwiatek Jr. OLB
10 Brendan McCarron Jr. ILB
61 Ben Harring Jr. ILB
6 Matt Sopp Sr. OLB
5 Logan Petrosino Sr. CB
8 Devon Smalls Sr. CB
4 Osman Solano Sr. S
35 Liam Timpone Soph S
SALEM STARTING LINEUPS
Offense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 1 Albert Pujols Jr. WR
51 T.J. McCarthy Sr. OL
52 Ramsey Pacheco Sr. OL
55 Jayden Benson Soph. OL
58 Alex Rodriguez Sr. OL
61 Alfred Ferrioli Jr. OL
3 Quinn Rocco Ryan Soph. WR
4 Logan Abboud Jr. TE
6 Corey Grimes Jr. QB
2 Devante Ozuna Jr. RB
35 Shane Field Jr. RB
Defense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 52 Ramsey Pacheco Sr. DL
56 Elias Vazquez Jr. DL
58 Alex Rodriguez Sr. DL
2 Devante Ozuna Jr. LB
6 Corey Grimes Jr. LB
11 Julian Ortiz Jr. LB
35 Shane Field Jr LB
1 Albert Pujols Jr. DB
3 Quinn Rocco Ryan Soph. DB
19 Christian Lane Jr. DB
20 Louvinsky Nicholas Jr. DB