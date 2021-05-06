BOXFORD — The first strike Beverly captain Eric DiPiero threw Thursday afternoon landed in the outfield for a leadoff double. If you thought that might scare him off the plate and disrupt his rhythm, think again.
DiPiero pounded the strike zone and teamed with Cooper Gavin to hold down a pretty good Masconomet lineup as the Panthers began 2021 with an impressive 7-1 road win. The two Panther right-handers fanned 10 between then and limited the Chieftains to a mere four hits and seven baserunners all afternoon.
"We got great leadership from Eric on the mound and we backed him up with good defense," said Beverly coach Jon Cahill, whose team was error-free and issued only two free bags on one walk and one hit batter.
By contrast, Masco pitching handed out six walks, hit one batter and the hosts made a pair of errors than led to four unearned runs.
"Beverly's guys did a really good job of being patient and making our pitchers work," said Chieftain coach T.J. Baril. "It's early in the season, whether it's March, April or May. We've got to clean a few things up and be a little more crisp."
Aaron Zenus hit that leadoff double off DiPiero and scored on Kevin Pelletier's double for a quick 1-0 Masco edge. Those were the hosts' only two extra base hits of the game, as it turned out, with DiPiero striking out the side in the second and allowing only one more hit (a single by freshman Sam Nadworny) over his four innings.
Gavin fared just as well, striking out five of the first six batters he faced and working around a Matt Golini single in the seventh.
"Both Beverly pitchers pounded the zone. They were ahead in counts early, and when you do that it changes pitch selection and gets his hitters' heads," Baril said. "Both their guys did a great job working from ahead."
No. 9 hitter Josh Demers sparked both of Beverly's big innings and scored twice. He worked a lead-off walk to kick off a 4-run third that saw the Panthers take control. Captain Brennan Frost's RBI single gave the Panthers the lead for good, Masco mishandled a bunt leading to another run and Gavin scored on a wild pitch.
Demers then singled following a Casey Bellew infield single to kick off the fourth. Gavin's sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Sam Armbruster all but put the game out of reach.
"This game was all about Casey and Josh turning the lineup over. They put (leadoff man) Austin Bernard in good position to do things at the top of the order and we took advantage of those opportunities from there," Cahill said.
Armbruster reached all four times for Beverly, walking twice and doubling twice in a smashing debut.
"Sammy's a solid bat in the lineup and a leader in the field," Cahill noted.
Zenus struck out five over 3-plus innings for the Chieftains while Jack Lindsay and Golini pitched well in relief. Beverly's Ian Visnick had a sacrifice fly for his first career RBI in the seventh.
There were plenty of new faces in the lineups for both team with the 2020 season having been lost to the pandemic, so the goal for both teams coming out of the opener is continued improvement.
"You never know how its going to go, especially being two years removed from playing a game," said Cahill. "T.J. and Masco have a great program so we're fortunate to win here. We made the best of the opportunities we had."