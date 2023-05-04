PEABODY — Some days, a baseball team can’t buy a hit. Others, the ball drops in as if they’ve stumbled into an ‘everything must go’ sale.
Bezemes Diamond might as well have been Building 19 or Filene’s Basement for Beverly High on Thursday afternoon. The Panthers racked up 14 hits with at least one in every inning to down host Peabody, 8-1.
Eight different players had at least one base hit for the Panthers (9-3), who scored in five of the seven innings. A remarkable eight of those hits came with two outs and it was four consecutive two-out hits in the sixth that enabled Beverly to pull away with two pad runs.
“It was outstanding offense. We squared the ball up and hit it hard. That’s been our concept from day one,” said Beverly coach Jon Cahill.
Sophomore Dylan Annese drew the start on the mound for Peabody (4-7) and displayed good control with only one walk over five innings of work. The Tanners didn’t control Beverly’s running game with five total steals and an early errant pick-off attempt that cost the hosts two bags helping Beverly open a multi-run lead. Of Beverly’s eight runs, five advanced into scoring position via steal or error.
“We didn’t give them much for free,” said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt, whose club has dropped six of its last seven. “They hit the ball all over the yard. Credit Beverly for that.”
Devin Koloski, newly moved to the leadoff spot, went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Casey McGrath, who doubled twice, stroked one to score Noah Guanci in the second with Noah Staffier and Koloski following with RBI knocks to make it 4-0.
Peabody captain Sam Oliveri doubled in the second and Josh Sigmun’s sac fly played Reymi Andino (walk) with the Tanners’ lone run. Beverly got it back right away when senior Ian Visnick led off with a triple and scored on Francis Martin’s sac fly.
Sophomore Micah McManus didn’t need any more support on the hill for the Panthers. He retired nine straight Tanners in the middle innings, earning the win with six brisk innings that included seven strikeouts and four baserunners allowed (one of which he picked off).
“Micah was outstanding,” Cahill said. “He kept the ball down and worked at his pace.”
Martin beat out an infield single with two outs in the fifth and scored on a single by DH Charlie Salerno (2-for-4) to add a run for Beverly.
“That was a hard 90 on a routine ball by Francis ... and with two outs,” noted Cahill. “Little things like that which extend innings and turn the lineup over are huge.”
Freshman Jon Reyes (2-for-3) had a similar play in the sixth, stroking a full count pitch over third base for a 2-out single. Koloski, Logan Petrosino and Visnick followed with singles to extend the lead to 8-1.
“We’re putting some complete games together,” said Cahill, whose team tossed a 1-hitter in Wednesday’s win over Swampscott and outhit Peabody 14-3 just 24 hours later. “We’ve been fortunate to have great pitching these last couple outings and some timely hitting as well.”
Jayden Cunningham and Jariel Tolentino had the other hits for Peabody, which turned two double plays in the middle infield to somewhat limit the damage. Remy Guerrero and Sam Merrill worked the mound in the last two frames with Merrill striking out a pair.