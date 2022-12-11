BEVERLY — Both the Rockport and Beverly High hockey teams realize that one game does not a season make.
But each squad found a way to take some positives out of Saturday's season opener at Bourque Arena at Endicott College that they could put towards the rest of the 2022-23 campaign while realizing there's plenty of room for improvement.
For the visiting Vikings, there was the satisfaction of winning their first opener in head coach Kyle Nelson's four seasons. They broke open a one-goal contest with a pair of goals inside a minute and 43 seconds late in the second period, then held on for a 4-3 triumph.
Rockport stayed with the offensive message that had been hammered home during the preseason — cycle the puck, use the defense to its advantage, get shots through, crash the net and tip pucks — to great success Saturday. It resulted in 34 shots on net and a large disparity in puck possession.
"I was really impressed with our first two lines and they way they both moved the puck and possessed it," said Nelson. "They generated a lot of chances and kept attacking. We have a lot of work to do defensively with our positioning, but luckily for us much of the first two period was spent in their end of the ice."
Each member of Rockport's all-senior second line — left wing Jack Guelli (goal, assist), center Derek Budrow (goal, 2 assists) and right wing Michael Murphy (GWG, assist) scored. So did first line junior left wing Quinn Brady, with captain and right wing Dougie Pratt (assist) helping to control the tempo of play.
Beverly, playing its first game under new head coach (and former assistant) Andy Scott, could hang their collective helmets on the fact that they didn't let that three-goal deficit sink them, fighting back to within one before time ran out. Two of their goals came on the power play.
Skating six freshmen (5 of them on the top three lines) and three sophomores regularly, the Panthers were bound to have some growing pains in their opener ... and did early on. Still, they seemed to find their footing as the game went on, particularly in the final stanza by netting a pair of lamplighters over the last seven minutes, including 10th grade left wing Connor Wallace's 6-on-4 goal off a feed from Ethan Haight with 1:16 to go.
"You love to see a team that doesn't quit," said Scott. "We didn't pack it in and kept coming, kept coming. It's a belief the players had in themselves to keep fighting at the end.
"There were definitely some things we could've done better," he added, "but we saw the progression of the game and the way the younger guys got more comfortable and the older guys adapted on the go as they learn new roles. The things we need to work on — getting a stick on a rebound (defensively), cycling, forecheck, getting the puck out of our own zone cleaner — those are all things that can be fixed."
Senior defenseman Gavin Lawrence scored Beverly's first two goals, the second of those on the power play with seven minutes to go. Both were snapshots through traffic from inside the blue line. Freshmen centers Luke Bowen and Mikey O'Leary had assists on the first and second goals, respectively.
Senior captain and netminder Dylan Hunter did what needed to be done to keep the Orange-and-Black in the contest, finishing with 30 saves (including all 11 shots he faced in the third). His counterpart, Jack Crompton, had 14 saves for Rockport.
The Panthers came out in the second period and played evenly with the Vikings, skating and attacking better than they had in the first. But two quick strikes by Rockport abruptly flipped that script.
A turnover on a poor attempted clearing pass was intercepted by the Vikings, with Murphy putting a shot on net. The rebound fell in the goal mouth and Jack easily deposited the puck into the empty cage.
A roughing call against the Panthers 91 seconds later put Rockport on the power play, and it wasted no time converting. Murphy, a heady player who seemed to know where he needed to be on the ice at all times the entire game, floated over to the far slot, took a feed from Budrow, and snapped a high shot into the Beverly net for a 4-1 lead.
"We did a really nice job in the neutral zone taking the ice they gave us," said Nelson, "and if they pressured us we'd throw it in deep, then go get it.
"We knew we'd have to take advantage of our chances, because no matter the score Beverly was going to keep coming at us. That's who they are as a program," added Nelson, whose team faces Triton Wednesday. "So those two late in the second helped take some of the wind out of their sails."
Beverly is back in action Wednesday as well when it hosts Swampscott (6:20).
"I like this team a lot, their makeup and that willingness to battle through growing pains or early season stuff," said Scott. "We'll get to a place where we'll be more solid in those areas and have a better idea of what we can be."
Rockport 4, Beverly 3
at Bourque Arena, Endicott College, Beverly
Rockport;2;2;0;4
Beverly;1;0;2;3
First period: R, Derek Budrow (Dougie Pratt, Quinn Brady), 1:34; R, Brady (Michael DeOreo), 7:26; B, Gavin Lawrence (Logan Bowen), ppg, 14:44.
Second period: R, Jack Guelli (Michael Murphy, Budrow), 11:37; R, Murphy (Budrow, Guelli), ppg, 13:20.
Third period: B, Lawrence (Mikey O'Leary), ppg, 8:04; B, Connor Wallace (Ethan Haight, Lawrence), 13:44.
Saves: R, Jack Crompton 14; B, Dylan Hunter 30.
Records: R, 1-0-0; B, 0-1-1.