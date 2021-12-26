GLOUCESTER — It was the hockey equivalent of a giant lump of coal left in a Christmas stocking.
The Beverly boys hockey team suffered what third-year head coach Greg Fonzi termed “the worst loss since I’ve been here” on Sunday night at the Talbot Rink, falling to Barrington, R.I. 6-0, in the opening round of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament.
“We came out strong the first 5-6 minutes, but then we let (Barrington) skate and do what they wanted and gave them confidence,” said Fonzi, whose team dropped its third straight contest and fell to 1-3 on the still-young season.
“We let them do their thing, didn’t take their space away, didn’t have our defensemen stopping the puck, and our wingers weren’t moving,” he added. “There was no energy on our part.”
Barrington a Division 1B team in Rhode Island, came into the contest winless in their first six games, but made sure they’d be putting one in the win column during their time on Cape Ann. The first line of senior captains Sam Faulkner (2 goals, 2 assists) and Brenen Garzeryan (4 assists) combined with freshman Chase Watts (2 goals, 2 assists) for 12 points on the night.
The Eagles netted a pair in the first period after withstanding some early Beverly pressure in the first 6-7 minutes of action, including killing off a 2-minor penalty. Faulkner got it started by burying an odd man rush, and failure to cover up the puck in the crease cost the Panthers dearly six minutes later when Watts swooped in and thwacked the puck into the cage.
“They drove two hours up here and beat up on a bad team, and that’s what we are right now,” said an obviously frustrated Fonzi, whose squad was missing seven players — including two-thirds of his third line — to either mononucleosis or COVID-19 positives, but refused to use that as an excuse.
Hoping the first intermission would allow them to group, it had the opposite effect on Beverly as Barrington doubled its lead within the first minute and 35 seconds of the second stanza. A defensive breakdown by the Orange-and-Black allowed the Eagles to have a 3-on-1 in the BHS zone and they cashed in, with Faulkner easily tapping in a cross-crease feed from Garzeryan.
When defenseman Drake Almeida’s shot from just inside the blue line beat goalie Dylan Thomas over his shoulder, the Panthers changed keepers and went to junior Jimmy O’Connell over the final 28-plus minutes. He finished with nine saves on 11 shots, but the damage was already done.
The Panthers had just three shots on net in that second period, which didn’t help matters.
“You have to do the simple things when you’re struggling like we are, but we’re not doing them,” said Fonzi.
“It’s just really frustrating because I really like the guys in that (locker room). They’re good kids from good families,” he continued. “But right now it’s gut check time. These guys need to look themselves in the mirror and decide whether they want to play for pride or not.”
Barrington (now 1-4-2) scored two more goals before the night was over: Trevor Snow four minutes into the middle frame, and Watts with his second coming with under four minutes to play.
The Panthers had perhaps their best two scoring bids in the third, both by senior left wing Austin Bernard. He hit the far post to Barrington goalie Dom Bruzzi’s right midway through the frame, then had a semi-breakaway coming down the left side turned away by a Bruzzi blocker stop,
“Bernard and (captain Matt) Mezza have been our two best forwards these last few games; we’re just not getting enough from the other upperclassmen up front,” said Fonzi.
Beverly will look to snap its losing skid Monday back at the Talbot Rink (6 p.m.) in the tournament’s consolation game.
Barrington, R.I. 6, Beverly 0
Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Barrington, R.I. 2 3 1 6
Beverly 0 0 0 0
First period: Bar, Sam Faulkner (Brenen Garzeryan, Chase Watts), 7:09; Bar, Watts (Garzeryan, Faulkner), 13:05.
Second period: Bar, Faulkner (Watts, Garzeryan), :39; Bar, Drake Almeida (Tucker Squires), 1:35; Ba Trevor Snow (Almeida), 4:05.
Third period: Bar, Watts (Garzeryan, Faulkner), 11:29.
Saves: Bar, Dom Bruzzi 21; Bev, Dylan Thomas 7, Jimmy O’Connell 9.
Records: Bev, 1-3; Bar, 1-4-2.
