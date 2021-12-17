BEVERLY — Intensity can go a long way on the basketball court, a lesson both Beverly High and visiting Peabody can take away from Friday night's down-to-the-wire battle at the Henry Cabot Lodge Field House.
Effort and intensity on the defensive end kept the pesky Tanners in this one, with triples by A.J. Forte and Shea Lynch in the final minute making it a one possession game. After the hosts made 1-for-2 at the line, Peabody had the ball with a chance at the game-tying 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds showing on the clock.
That's when Beverly dug deep for its defensive intensity. The Panthers refused to give any ground and caused a couple of deflections, preventing Peabody from getting off a potential tying bomb to hold on for a 57-54 victory.
"That was one of our better possessions of the evening, fortunately," said Beverly coach Matt Karakoudas, his team now 2-1. "It got a lot hairier than I would've liked there at the end, and it all starts with our effort."
The Tanners (0-2) did out-tough the Panthers at times, especially in the second half. They held a typically high scoring team off the board for the first 4:29 of the third quarter, clawing their way back by contesting every shot and by jumping in passing lanes (forcing eight of their 12 turnovers in the third).
Every time things got too close for comfort, though, sophomore Ryder Frost came up with a clutch shot. He had a game-high 23 on the night, and his back-to-back triples that ended Beverly's long scoring drought in the third were basically the difference in the game.
"Beverly's such a phenomenal team ... so much talent and so well coached. They've been the class of the league. To have a chance to tie it at the end means our boys played great," said Peabody coach Thad Broughton. "It really hurts to lose a close one at the end. But it is something we can build off of."
The Panthers pushed the lead back to eight after three quarters (44-36), but the Tanners never went away. Forte, a sophomore guard, had 11 points and helped Peabody get within two with 4:40 to play.
Beverly again tried to put it away, leading by six with 50 seconds to go, but Peabody answered the bell. Forte drilled a deep shot to make it a one possession game with 30 seconds left, and though Gabe Copeland (13 points) made two free throws, Lynch answered with another triple to give his team a shot.
"Peabody deserved to win — and its not very often that I say that. I want to win every game. But those guys played out of their minds," said Karakoudas, whose team was plagued by misses and turnovers in the 25-point second half.
"One team expected to win and the other team wanted to win. That's a big difference."
Junior Danny Barrett (8 points) did a nice job defensively for Peabody and Luke Roan chipped in nine points. Senior captains Colin Berube (11 points) and Nick Soper (10 points) both played very well. Soper helped ignite the offense with a 3-pointer that cut into Beverly's lead with 2:30 to go and ran the point well against a pretty solid Panther defense.
"I can point out every guy that played making some huge contributions in this one," Broughton said. "We didn't do too many things right in our loss to Masco the other night, and our guys really regrouped. They played with a lot of pride and there's a lot more positives to take from this one."
Copeland had 11 of his 13 in the first half to help Beverly build a 32-21 lead. Both he and senior Zack Sparkman had emphatic blocks that built some Panther momentum in the first half, but the hosts weren't able to carry that cohesion into the second half. Griffin Francis made some key free throws late, while Rook Landman and Dylan Crowley chipped in with some key minutes.
For a Beverly team that won its 30th straight game against current members of the Northeastern Conference Friday, it's crucial to match their opponent's intensity every night. They've won 35 of their last 40 games overall, so they're going to have to get used to taking the other team's best shots.
"We've got to bring it every night. You can't expect to roll the ball out and have talent carry you. These guys have a target on their back because of what we've done the last three years," said Karakoudas. "And we have two tough conference games next week with Swampscott and Masconomet. We've got to take every game the same way and play with our best effort."
Beverly 57, Peabody 54
at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse
Peabody: Luke Roan 3-2-9, Danny Barrett 2-3-8, Shea Lynch 2-0-5, Colin Berube 4-1-11, Nick Soper 4-0-10, A.J. Forte 5-0-11, Aneudy Medrano 0-0-0. Totals: 20-6-54.
Beverly: Nick Braganca 1-2-4, Gabe Copeland 4-3-13, Zack Sparkman 2-0-4, Dylan Crowley 2-0-4, Ryder Frost 8-3-23, Rook Landman 2-0-5, Griffin Francis 1-2-4, Nick Fox 0-0-0. Totals: 20-10-57.
Halftime: B, 32-11.
Three pointers: P, Soper 2, Berube 2, Roan, Barrett, Lynch, Forte; B, Frost 4, Copeland 2, Landman.
Records: P, 0-2; B, 2-1