BEVERLY — The Beverly High boys basketball team is going to go through its share of growing pains this season.
Not only did they lose league all-star Gabe Copeland to transfer before the school year began, but now they're down two starters in seniors Rook Landman and Max Hemsey, who are out for the foreseeable future with injuries. The depleted lineup has thrust a number of underclassmen and varsity-inexperienced players into bigger roles, putting that much more pressure on standouts Ryder Frost and Dylan Crowley.
It's still early, and Beverly has proven that it's more than capable of piling up points in bunches. But it's their defense that's failed them thus far — and that was on full display against an uber-talented Lynn English team on Friday night.
The visiting Bulldogs raced out to an early double-digit lead and never trailed in an eventual 94-65 victory over the Panthers.
"We knew what we were up against, but defensively so far this whole season we're just not there," said Panthers' head coach Matt Karakoudas, his team now 1-2 on the year. "It's not the team that we've been in the past. I mean, you give up 94 points you're not going to win any games. So right now we're really focused on our defense; I wasn't disappointed with the offense but defensively it's just no where near where it needs to be."
Beverly isn't going to see a team as gifted and well balanced as English every night. But they do have one of the more challenging regular season schedules in the state — with matchups against teams like Everett, Catholic Memorial, Central Catholic and Lawrence — so finding their stride defensively will be of the utmost importance moving forward.
On Friday night, English's star guards Tyrese Melo Garcia (27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) and Warren Keel Jr. (38 points, 8 assists, 5 steals) broke down the Beverly D with their quickness and ball control. It didn't help that Melo Garcia was unconscious from distance in the opening half, canning seven of his eight triples before recess as English built quick leads of 9-0 and 18-5.
Crowley (21 points) helped Beverly inch closer and make it competitive in the first two frames, but the Bulldogs were still able to seize a 28-15 advantage after one and a 53-38 lead at the break.
Keel Jr. then took over in the second half, ripping off a 7-0 run by himself to open the third quarter as English continued to build its lead. He scored 23 of his game-high 38 in the second half.
Beverly was able to get some solid stops here and there, but was never able to string together enough defensive stands to make it a game.
"Our pressure, our zone, our man ... that's all there is so unless somebody knows a secret defense that I don't, we need to get better there," said Karakoudas. "We have a lot of inexperienced guys playing right now and they're trying to find their role. They came into the season probably not thinking they were going to be doing what they have to do for us right now."
As it stands, Beverly is starting three players with zero varsity experience. That includes a freshman (Jacob Klass). There's no question that the talent is there, and the Panthers have a number of players, including Crowley and Frost, who can knock down shots from the perimeter.
Bottom line is it's an overall new-look rotation and it's going to take time for them to find their rhythm. Senior guard Joseph Parsons (5 points) did some nice things offensively, while big man Mayen Kuot (5 points, 3 boards, 1 block) played with energy and fire down low. Senior forward Jack Ryan and his younger brother, sophomore Will Ryan, both played key minutes as well and have the tools to be impactful players moving forward.
For now, Karakoudas is taking a day by day approach, with a focus on improvement each time on the court. This is a team that will still very much compete in the NEC and has more than enough to punch its ticket to the postseason, and the hope is that they'll be a much different team come February.
Playing a schedule as tough as theirs will certainly be a challenge, but it will also prepare them extremely well for the gauntlet that is the Division 1 tournament.
"We need a lot of deodorant right now because we're not very good at the moment. It's really that simple," said Karakoudas. "We're not a very good team at the moment, but I do think we're very capable, and at the end of the year I know we will be better than we are today and that's really what it's all about. That's kind of the attitude I've had with these guys: be better tomorrow than you were today."
Beverly will be back in action on Tuesday when it faces Newburyport in the first round of the Commonwealth Motors Classic, held at Merrimack College this year.
Lynn English 94, Beverly 65
at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, Beverly High
Beverly (1-2): Jacob Klass 1-0-2, Taylor Betts 1-0-2, Joseph Parsons Jr. 2-0-5, Noe Diaz 0-1-1, Ryder Frost 7-6-23, Dylan Crowley 7-4-21, Will Ryan 0-1-1, Jack Ryan 2-0-5, Mayen Kuot 2-1-5. Totals: 22-13-65.
Lynn English (4-0): Tyrese Melo Garcia 9-1-27, Danzell Guillen 1-0-2, Warren Keel Jr. 13-9-38, Gloire Kabongo 0-2-2, Nelson Obarisiagbon 4-3-11, Joshua St. Jean 4-0-8, Jeury Barbosa 2-2-6. Totals: 33-17-94.
Halftime: Lynn English, 53-38.
3-pointers: B — Frost 3, Crowley 3, J. Ryan, Diaz; LE — Melo Garcia 8, Keel Jr., 3.