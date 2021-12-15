SALEM — It was a great opening night for the Beverly High boys hockey team Wednesday at the Rockett Arena.
The Panthers spotted the Big Blue of Swampscott a goal early in the second period, but scored the next five on the way to a 5-1 win. Senior captain Matthew Mezza powered the winners with two goals, one of them shorthanded.
Beverly head coach Greg Fonzi, whose team outshot the hosts 40-10, was a little concerned after the Big Blue went up 1-0, with his team making some unnecessary trips to the penalty box.
“Two points is two points,” Fonzi said. “We were a little sloppy, too many penalties. (Swampscott’s) a good team: they’re well coached and we could not beat their goalie (Jason Bouffard) early, but we kept at it and won.”
After a scoreless first period, the Blue’s Max Gadon stuffed a Quinn Hitchcock pass home with just 18 seconds gone in the frame. This goal by the senior winger counted after a power play tally by Gadon in the first period was wiped off the books because of a Big Blue high stick.
Swampscott was looking to bump their lead up when they went back on the power play with three minutes gone in the middle stanza Instead, it was Beverly that tied things up as Mezza stepped in front of an errant Big Blue pass near the red line and walked in alone on goalie Jason Bouffard. Mezza rifled one high to the glove side, tying the contest at 1-1.
Mezza said his team needed a lift and he was glad he was able to give them that.
“I think it was just a matter of us being aggressive, get working together as a team, be hard on the puck, and keep on getting pucks to the net,” Mezza said. “We were wicked excited to come out and play tonight; maybe a little too excited in the first period, nervous maybe. But we settled down, played really well and got the win.”
Fellow senior captain Cam Cook scored the eventual game-winner a few minutes later by finishing off a pass from sophomore defenseman Bobby Massa. Rocco Orlandella, another senior forward, gave the Orange-and-Black a 3-1 lead before the period ended, converting a dish from Gavin Lawrence (with D.J. Bachini also assisting).
Mezza scored his second with 5:11 left in the third period on another unassisted tally, and Lawrence closed out the scoring, sinking a pass from Cook with 2:12 to go.
For Swampscott veteran head coach Gino Faia, his team is still looking for their first win in almost two years after having gone winless in 13 contests last winter.
“We’re a young team, but we like this group. We need to be better on the power play, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and get ready for Rockport this weekend,” Faia said.
“We had a couple of lapses tonight; the same stuff that happened to us in our scrimmage against Revere,” he added. “We have to find a way to put three good periods together and grind out a win.”
Beverly 5, Swampscott 1
at Rockett Arena, Salem State
Beverly 0 3 2 5
Swampscott 0 1 0 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: S, Max Gadon (Quinn Hitchcock), ; B, Matt Mezza (un), shg, 2:43; B, Cam Cook (Bobby Massa), 4 02; B, Rocco Orlandella (Gavin Lawrence, D.J. Bachini), 4:59.
Third period: B, Mezza (Tim Sullivan), 9:49; B, Lawrence (Cook), 12:48.
Saves: B, Dylan Hunter 9; S, Jason Bouffard 35.
Records: B, 1-0-0; S, 0-1-1.