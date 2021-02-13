Beverly boys hockey takes down Danvers for first time in seven seasons 

GLOUCESTER — There may not be any postseason during this pandemic-affected winter sports season. But that didn't stop the Beverly High boys hockey team from reacting like they won the state championship following the final horn Friday night.
The Panthers piled onto sophomore goaltender Dylan Hunter en masse following their 2-1 triumph over Danvers at the Talbot Rink. It was the first time since the Orange-and-Black's 2014 Division 2 state championship since they had defeated their neighboring rivals, a 2-1 shootout victory at a packed Stoneham Arena in a first round clashes for the ages 2,541 days ago.
Since that epic triumph seven years ago, the Panthers had lost 14 straight games to Danvers which being outscored by an aggregate 53 to 23.
Junior winger Jeff Hallinan, who stripped a Falcon defender of the puck in the neutral zone, skated in alone on senior goaltender Adam Bridgeo and scored blocker side five minutes into the second period Friday night, snapped a 1-1 tie for what proved to be the game-winning tally.
That goal, Hallinan's third of the season and fifth of his high school career, stood up thanks to a terrific night between the pipes from Hunter (26 saves) and a bend-but-don't break defensive effort by Beverly, whose forechecking and ability to make the safe, smart play paid huge dividends for them.
It also offset the best game of the season played by Danvers (2-6), who controlled play for most of the second and third periods but, aside from a tip out front from sophomore Trevor McNeill off of teammate Brady Plaza's blast from the right point six minutes into the contest, simply couldn't put the rubber disc past Hunter again.
"We're finding ways to win, and that's what happens when you work hard," said Beverly head coach Greg Fonzi. "We're learning how to win these games. It wasn't our best effort, but we're getting it done. That's why I'm so happy for these guys."
Hunter was at his best in the middle stanza, stopping all 13 shots he faced. He stopped one during his team's lone penalty killing assignment (there were but 3 penalties called the entire night, rare in a contest between these two rivals), making four saves — including a stellar denial of a Jimmy Thibodeau rebound bid from the slot.
"Dylan's one of those kids who's always working so hard in practice and doing anything he can to get better. That's why he earned the start tonight," noted Fonzi.
Bridgeo (17 saves) was terrific in his own right; many of the Panthers' chances were of the Grade A variety, and he rose to the challenge. The only other shot to get past him aside from Hallinan's was a rebound goal by D.J. Bachini 57 seconds into the contest, with his shot going through a screen out front to hit the back of the net far post.
Tyler Robinson, a senior center, captain Brian Taylor, fellow senior Dillon Driscoll, junior center Aidan Lanphere, senior defenseman and captain Michael Papamechail ... they were some of the numerous Falcons who had good scoring bids as the Falcons carried the majority of the play. But their shots, tips, rebound chances and swipes at the Beverly cage ultimately went for naught.
"Start to finish, that's our most complete game so far," admitted the Falcons' acting head coach, Andrew O'Neill. "I'm proud of the boys for the way they played: honest, respectful hockey, which we keep preaching. I just wish they'd been rewarded with a win; you can see the pain these guys are feeling after this one. They deserved a better result."
The Blue-and-White were strong on the forechecking all evening, kept a third man high to much success, and saw their defensemen get actively involved in the play offensively by going point-to-point with their passes while getting shots on net (Papamechail in particular, with his low-to-the-ice howitzer of a shot). They also played well in transition.
"We were just stymied as far as getting goals," said O'Neill. "But these guys are sticking together and with the systems that we need to be successful, stuff you saw tonight. If these boys can bring this same effort our last five games as they did tonight, I like our chances."
Beverly got another grind-it-out performance from third line winger Danny Morency, who continues to play with abandon on every shift and gives no quarter. He had a great scoring chance of his own by flying down the right wing boards on his off wing and flinging a hard wrister at Bridgeo before the netminder gobbled it up.
Austin Bernard and Rocco Orlandella (playing on the top line in place of injured captain Cam Cook) had assists for Beverly, which meets Danvers again Saturday afternoon at Winthrop's Larsen Rink.
Beverly 2, Danvers 1
at the Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Beverly 1 1 0 — 2
Danvers 1 0 0 — 1
First period: B, D.J. Bachini (Austin Bernard, Rocco Orlandella), :57; D, Trevor McNeill (Brady Plaza, Michael Papamechail), 5:57.
Second period: B, Jeff Hallinan (un), 5:01.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: B, Dylan Hunter 26; D, Adam Bridgeo 17.
Records: B, 5-4-0; D, 2-6-0.
