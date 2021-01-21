Four different skaters put one home and sophomore goaltender Dylan Hunter made 13 saves for his first varsity win as the Beverly High boys hockey team took down Swampscott, 4-1, Thursday night at Kasabuski Rink in Saugus for their first victory of the 2021 season.
Junior Matt Mezza, senior alternate captain, and juniors D.J. Bachini and Cam Cook all had goals for the Orange-and-Black, who improved to 1-2. Junior Austin Bernard had an excellent showing with two assists and strong play in all three zones, while junior classmate Jaxon Thomas (assist) had what head coach Greg Fonzi called "his best game of the season" on defense.
Junior Max Edelstein, Mezza and Doyle also had helpers.
"We played much better than our first two games and didn't commit any penalties," said Fonzi, whose team outshot the Big Blue, 35-14. "We needed this one. We're better than how we're playing, but this was a good win."
The Panthers led by a goal after one period and extended that lead to three heading into the final stanza.
Freshman Derek Faia — son of head coach Gino Faia —scored his first varsity goal for the Big Blue (0-2-1) in the third to cut his team's deficit to two, but his squad couldn't get any closer.
Two other freshman, Will Roddy and Kody Langevain, assisted on the goal. Senior goaltender Ian Roddie had an excellent game for Swampscott as well, stopping 31 shots.
"I loved the way we competed," said Gino Faia, whose team will play Saturday afternoon back at Kasabuski against Saugus (5:20 p.m.). "We played hard, but once again a couple of mistakes cost us goals. We were down three going into the third against a strong Beverly team and it could've gotten ugly, but we kept battling to get it to 3-1."
"Swampscott is rebuilding but they played hard the entire game," added Fonzi. "It's a typical Gino team: one that plays hard and disciplined. They might be young and rebuilding, but they never stop working the entire game."
