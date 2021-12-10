BEVERLY — With just under nine seconds to play in Friday evening's season opening boys basketball tilt between Beverly and visiting St. Mary's, the Panthers scored a late hoop to crawl within three points.
With the clock still running, St. Mary's chose not to grab the basketball, resulting in the remaining time winding all the way down to the final horn. It was a strange finish to a wildly entertaining start to the year, one that left Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas puzzled as his team suffered a 57-54 defeat.
"In my opinion the ball went in with 8.5 seconds left and it was a smart move by that player to just let it keep bouncing and bouncing," explained Karakoudas. "But the official should've went over, spotted the ball down and then made the count because by that logic you could just let the ball bounce for 30 seconds if nobody's going to pick it up.
"I didn't really get an explanation from the officials after the game. I tried, they just said we have to get out of here which honestly I understand but I don't think it's right. The game's over and I wasn't arguing it, I just wanted to know the actual right call because I wasn't sure."
Chances are that if the Spartans did inbound the ball they'd either run out the remaining clock or have gone to the free throw line to ice the game for good. But stranger things have happened, and in a one possession game it was certainly an interesting way to wrap things up.
Nonetheless, St. Mary's outplayed Beverly for the majority of the night. And if it wasn't for a number of missed free throws by the Spartans down the stretch, the game would've been decided far sooner.
Thanks to a jolt of energy and some sharpshooting out of the gate, St. Mary's began the night with a 16-0 lead. They drilled four triples in those first few minutes, forcing Beverly to regroup quickly and chase the deficit the rest of the contest.
"They kicked our butts out of the gate," said Karakoudas. "They came ready to play and we didn't. We looked like deer in the headlights and we shouldn't look like that because we're a pretty senior laden team."
To their credit, the Panthers did battle back in impressive fashion. They trailed by just 10 by the time the first quarter was over, and remained within striking distance (trailing 32-20) at the half.
The Spartans utilized a committed full court press to force multiple Panthers' turnovers early and often; and with two starters (Rook Landman and Gabe Copeland) both getting in early foul trouble, that only made things more difficult for the hosts.
The forced turnovers were certainly key, but it was the Spartans' ability to knock down shots that allowed them to separate themselves in the early goings.
"Beverly's a great basketball program, made it to the Eastern Mass. Championship game two years ago and last year went undefeated," said St. Mary's head coach David Brown. "We wanted to try to get the game up pace as fast as possible which we did early, and knock down some shots. Basketball is about makes and misses; we made some early and they missed some."
The second half was a different story, however.
Beverly clawed back thanks to some elevated defensive pressure and an uptick in offensive production on the other end. The Panthers trailed by 13 heading into the fourth before really exploding and making things interesting.
With potential leading scorer and reigning Salem News all-star Gabe Copeland (6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) struggling to find a rhythm as he battled early foul trouble, both Dylan Crowley (15 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist) and Ryder Frost (17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks) stepped up and hit some clutch shots.
Frost did most of his damage before intermission but did hit a couple of big treys in crunch time, while Crowley hit three big triples down the stretch including back to back rainmakers in the final minutes to bring Beverly within six. But the hosts ultimately ran out of time.
"I give my guys a lot of credit. We battled back, lost by three and played the whole second quarter without Copeland and Landman who were in foul trouble, and Nick B (Braganca) who was in foul trouble," said Karakoudas. "We had four guys going into the half in foul trouble which doesn't help, and we turned the ball over a lot. If nothing else this was an excellent learning experience for us."
Although he didn't score much (just two points), Zack Sparkman made his presence felt elsewhere for the Panthers, tearing down a game-high 16 rebounds and blocking two shots. Landman finished with nine points, three rebounds and three assists while Braganca had five points and five boards.
For St. Mary's, starting guard David Brown was a pest defensively with four steals while scoring 15 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out three assists. Ali Barry led the charge overall with 16 points (four threes), seven assists and four steals as well. Omri Merryman (10 points) also hit a key floater in the lane down the stretch to silence a Panthers' run.
Both teams will have plenty to work on moving forward, but it was about as good an opening night game as one could've hoped for from the playoff hopeful squads.
###
St. Mary's 57, Beverly 54
at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, Beverly
Beverly: Ryder Frost 6-2-17, Dylan Crowley 5-2-15, Rook Landman 3-2-9, Gabe Copeland 2-2-6, Nick Braganca 2-1-5, Zack Sparkman 1-0-2. Totals: 19-9-54.
St. Mary's: Ali Barry 4-4-16, David Brown 4-5-15, Omri Merryman 4-0-10, Anthony D'Itria 2-0-5, Nick Sacco 2-0-4, Derick Coulanges 1-2-4, Henry Miraka 1-1-3. Totals: 18-12-57.
Halftime: 32-20, St. Mary's
3-pointers: B — Crowley 3, Frost 3, Landman; SM — Barry 4, Brown 2, Merryman 2, D'Itria.