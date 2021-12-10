Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.