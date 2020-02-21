Tournament time has arrived.
Six of our local boys hoop squads managed to make the coveted .500 cut, with Beverly High riding its historic regular season to a No. 1 seed in Division 2 North.
Here’s a breakdown of the MIAA sectional brackets which were released Friday afternoon.
*Note that all games are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts unless otherwise noted*
DIVISION 2 NORTH
It’s only right to start here, as Beverly cruised through the regular season to come in as the only team with three losses or less. At 18-2 the Panthers only losses came to perennial powers Lowell (20-0) and Lynn English (18-2). Just so happens those two aforementioned schools earned the top two seeds in Division 1 North.
As the one-seed, the Panthers earned a first-round bye. They’ll face the winner of No. 8 Malden Catholic (12-8) and No. 9 Melrose (12-8) at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House on Friday, February 28. Panthers’ head coach Matt Karakoudas has had the opportunity to see both squads this season and feels each present their own challenges.
“Malden (Catholic) is one of the teams that I circled as a team that would be a favorite to win Division 2 North,” said Karakoudas. “They’re one of the few teams that is probably bigger than us and they have some very good, quick guards, some good shooters and they play in a tough conference for sure. They’re definitely better than their record indicates.
“And Melrose, from what I saw, has one very, very good big man and everything runs through him. They surround him with some good shooters. I think we match up well with either team but Malden Catholic might pose more difficult tasks.”
Also sitting on Beverly’s side of the draw is No. 12 Salem (11-9).
The Witches will head to No. 5 Winchester (15-5) on Tuesday; should they pull off the win, they’d face the winner of No. 4 Burlington (16-4) and No. 13 Woburn (12-10) in the quarters, with a win there setting up a potential Beverly/Salem bout in the sectional semis.
On the other side of the bracket, Latin Academy (19-4) secured the No. 2 seed, with Belmont, Reading, Billerica, Somerville, Gloucester, Wakefield and North Andover also competing for a crown.
DIVISION 1 NORTH
Peabody was the lone area program to qualify here, earning the No. 12 seed after going 11-9 this winter. The Tanners will head to No. 5 seed Cambridge Rindge & Latin (16-4) on Monday with the winner taking on the winner of No. 4 Everett (16-4) and No. 13 Methuen (11-9).
As previously mentioned, Lowell and Lynn English grabbed the top two seeds, with the former earning a first-round by on Peabody’s side of the draw and the Bulldogs hosting cross town rival Lynn Classical (No. 15, 12-10) in their opener on Monday.
Chelsea earned the No. 3 seed, while Waltham, Lawrence, Central Catholic, Haverhill, Andover, Revere and Boston Latin rounding out the bracket.
DIVISION 3 NORTH
At No. 5, Hamilton-Wenham (13-7) will earn a home game in Round 1, opening their hopeful title quest against No. 12 Swampscott (9-11, qualified with Sullivan Rule) on Tuesday.
After a 1-5 start, the Generals won 13 straight games (one was an exclusion contest) before dropping their final two of the year.
They’ll take on an athletic Big Blue team that’s flashed plenty of potential under first-year head coach Jason Knowles.
The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 4 Watertown (15-5) and No. 13 Saugus (9-11, qualified with Sullivan Rule).
St. Mary’s (20-2) grabbed the top seed here and sits on the same side of the grid as H-W and Swampscott. Amesbury (16-4) came in at No. 2 and Newburyport (15-5) at No. 3.
Also competing for a sectional title here is Minuteman, Arlington Catholic, Greater Lawrence, North Reading, Dracut, Shawsheen and Weston.
DIVISION 4 NORTH
Last but not least, Bishop Fenwick (11-9) earned the No. 10 seed in the 12-team Div. 4 draw. The Crusaders will play No. 7 Maimonides (8-4) for a chance to take a crack at No. 2 Snowden (15-4) in the sectional quarterfinals.
Fenwick head coach Kevin Moran, however, is focused solely on getting past what he believes to be a strong Maimonides team first.
“They’re an extremely well coached and talented team,” he said. “We have to be extremely focused and work hard to compete.”
Fenwick is as talented as any team in the Division 4 bracket, which also includes No. 1 Austin Prep (14-4), Kipp Academy, Manchester Essex, St. Joseph Prep, Cristo Rey, Lowell Catholic, Mystic Valley, Excel and Georgetown.
