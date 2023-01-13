BEVERLY — Nothing is going to come easy for the Beverly boys basketball team.
The Panthers have as much talent and depth as anyone in the Northeastern Conference, and with the success they've had as a program over the past few seasons, they're going to have a target on their backs against every upset minded opponent.
That reality was on full display Friday night at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, as Beverly found themselves trailing by as many as 20 against a feisty and determined Gloucester squad. But the hosts responded, coming out gunning in the third quarter to climb back into the contest.
They eventually took the lead with just over four minutes to play, ultimately holding on for a 65-59 victory in front of a packed house.
"The biggest difference is we really ratcheted up the intensity; we picked up full court and guys started getting up on guys instead of playing back off them passively. That changed the tempo of the game," said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas, his team now 5-3. "That's how we should've played the whole game, but credit to Gloucester: they got us playing a funky way that just wasn't good for us and they played excellent."
In building their substantial advantage early on, the Fishermen got loose beyond the perimeter and knocked down a number of key triples. They hit four 3-balls in the first quarter alone, holding a 20-15 lead.
Gloucester kept its foot on the gas in the second, with Adam Borowick (19 points, 3 assists, 3 steals) remaining hot from deep and both Nate Montagnino (18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks) and Charles Amero (12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks) chipping in.
On the other end, Beverly struggled to find their rhythm and weren't playing with the same pace fans have come to expect. Ryder Frost (16 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks) had eight first half points to lead his team as they went into the locker room facing a 41-25 deficit. Gloucester was pumped up and energized from the start, and it showed.
"I thought we did a good job coming out and matching their intensity off the get go, and that's something that we haven't done in the first six games," said Gloucester (5-3) head coach Adam Philpott. "We battled on the rebounds, I saw some good fight in there and we were able to get some easy looks within our halfcourt offense. We really kept the turnovers to a minimum, too, which has been a killer for us early on."
Despite the somewhat lackluster play in the first half, Beverly seemingly flipped a switch in the third. Gloucester continued to compete at a high level and did all it could to withstand the Panthers' run, but a 22-8 third in favor of the hosts made it an entirely new ballgame heading into the final frame.
Dylan Crowley (15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals) was particularly effective in the decisive third, scoring 12 points with a couple of thefts while canning a clutch triple to close out the quarter.
With under seven minutes to play in the fourth, Rook Landman drilled a transition three to tie things at 52 apiece. Landman was playing in his first game of the season after recovering from a knee injury, and was key in the comeback win on both ends of the floor.
"It was great to have Rook back out there, that was awesome," said Karakoudas. "He's one of the hardest workers I've been around and that's why he was back out there tonight. There were times I wanted to take him out of the game and I probably should have, but he refused to let me and he's worked too hard and deserves it. I'll let him roll if he feels up for it."
Landman finished with a modest stat line of 10 points, four rebounds and two assists, but knocked down a trio of smooth jumpers that significantly aided in Beverly's resurgence.
It remained a tight game until the final whistle, however, with Frost's go-ahead layup and a subsequential steal and layup by freshman Jacob Klass (5 points) putting Beverly up 60-57 with just over four minutes remaining. Gloucester had its chances to tie or regain the lead down the stretch, but the Panthers locked down defensively, highlighted by an emphatic swat on the perimeter by Frost to seal the deal.
Noe Diaz (8 points) also played well in the win, chipping in regularly in what was a complete team effort to gut it out.
"Credit our kids; they made a hell of a comeback against Lawrence when we were down 17, and then down 20 tonight ... most teams probably would've folded and said 'it's not our night'," said Karakoudas. "But these guys have the heart to get back into these games."
Beverly 65, Gloucester 59
at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, Beverly High
Beverly (5-3): Jacob Klass 2-1-5, Noe Diaz 3-2-8, Max Hemsey 2-0-5, Ryder Frost 6-3-16, Dylan Crowley 4-5-15, Rook Landman 3-3-10, Jack Ryan 1-0-2, Mayen Kuot 2-0-4. Totals: 23-14-65.
Gloucester (5-3): Brady Sullivan 1-4-7, Brayden Francis 1-1-3, Charles Amero 4-2-12, Adam Borowick 5-6-19, Nate Montagnino 8-1-18. Totals: 19-14-59.
Halftime: 41-25, Gloucester
3-pointers: B — Crowley 2, Frost, Hemsey, Landman; G — Borowick 3, Amero 2, Sullivan, Montagnino.