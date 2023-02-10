SALEM — Friday night's Northeastern Conference showdown between the Salem and Beverly boys hoop squads came down to the 'other guys'.
Witches' sophomore standout Brayson Green had his moments, as did Beverly star junior Ryder Frost. But the two gifted players were mostly contained throughout the evening, paving the way for the other eight players on the court at any given time to step up.
Trailing by double digits for much of the night, Salem crawled back into it in the second half thanks to some feisty defense and an aggressive approach offensively. But Beverly's supporting cast ultimately proved too much, picking up the slack in a big way en route to a 74-52 victory.
With the win, the Panthers (13-5) clinched their third consecutive NEC regular season title.
"It's a huge win, back-to-back to back conference titles now sandwiched around an undefeated COVID season," said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas. "So that's pretty cool for these guys to win three in a row. We're excited about that and this was just a big win with other guys stepping up as we move forward to the (state) tournament."
Both teams got off to a sluggish start from the field in the opening minutes, with Salem holding a 3-0 advantage nearly three minutes in.
And then, the Panthers got hot.
They proceeded to rip off 22 unanswered points to take a 22-3 lead into the second quarter, giving them the necessary cushion to hold off the Witches' valiant rally attempt. During the run, Beverly rebounded the ball consistently and get out in transition for quick buckets.
Salem cut it to 35-20 at the half, but it still felt like the Panthers were in complete control at that point.
"They outplayed us for significant minutes in that first quarter and we just couldn't recover," said Witches' head coach Tom Doyle, his team now 12-5. "We were missing shots, giving them transition, and they're tough in transition. They're a tough team and they played well tonight and we just dug too big of a hole."
With Frost being pressured all night long, senior guard Joey Parsons came up huge throughout the first half. Coming off the bench, Parsons connected on his first four jumpers from the field, two of which came from 3-point land, as he scored 12 of his 17 points before recess. Noe Diaz (14 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal) and Dylan Crowley (20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) both came up with some key buckets in the first two frames as well to help keep the lead up.
"Joey played awesome," said Karakoudas. "It was great to see him have a big game like that."
As bad as it went at times for Salem in the first half, they did everything they could to get back into the game in the third quarter.
Behind some stifling defense and solid work on the other end from the likes of Jack Doyle (7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals) and Corey Grimes (10 points, 7 rebounds), the Witches out-scored Beverly 22-15 in the third to cut it to an eight-point game heading for home (50-42).
Crowley and Diaz wound up taking over in the fourth, scoring eight points apiece in the decisive stanza to put the game on ice.
Frost, who needed 32 points to surpass 1,000 for his career, finished with just 13 points but never forced it and regularly made the right decision offensively. He added 17 rebounds and a pair of assists in the win.
Meanwhile, Green, who averages just over 20 ppg., was held to 16 points and really had to work all night. He did throw down a pair of highlight reel dunks, with another ridiculous attempt bouncing off the back rim late in action, but managed just one bucket in the second half to go with four free throws.
"Holding him to one bucket in the second half, it's the same thing they tried to do with us and they did it well," explained Karakoudas. "They limited Ryder, we limited Brayson, and the supporting cast has to step up and I thought our guys did a really good job of that."
Starting forward Max Hemsey was forced out of the game for Beverly after taking an elbow to the face for the second time in three games. T.J. Betts (3 points, 3 assists) and Jacob Klass (7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) also turned in some strong minutes in the win.
For Salem, which dropped a 74-40 decision to Beverly back in mid-January, Friday's game was another step in the right direction despite the end result.
"I think we've made a lot of progress; tonight the final score doesn't show it but I thought we had some great moments against a great team," said Doyle. "We've had some quality wins and this team has really gotten better after struggling at the start. We're not there yet, but we've definitely shown improvement."
Beverly 74, Salem 52
at Salem High School
Salem (12-5): Brayson Green 5-6-16, Devante Ozuna 3-0-6, Chris Qirjazi 2-3-7, Eddie Butler 3-0-6, Corey Grimes 3-4-10, Jack Doyle 2-3-7. Totals: 18-16-52.
Beverly (13-5): Jacob Klass 3-0-7, T.J. Betts 1-0-3, Joey Parsons 6-2-17, Noe Diaz 6-1-14, Ryder Frost 5-1-13, Dylan Crowley 6-6-20. Totals: 27-10-74.
Halftime: 35-20, Beverly
3-Pointers: B — Frost 2, Crowley 2, Parsons 2, Diaz, Betts, Klass; S — None.