With Tuesday's 67-60 overtime win against Burlington, the Beverly High boys basketball team advanced to its first ever Division 2 North championship. No. 3 Belmont upended No. 2 Latin Academy, 72-64, in the other sectional semifinal on Wednesday evening, and we now officially have a time and date for the title bout.
Top-seeded Beverly will clash with Belmont on Saturday at 4:15 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. The winner will advance to the state semifinals with a time and date for that game yet to be determined.
