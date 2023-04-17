DANVERS — Following a disappointing one-goal loss to Winthrop their last time out, the Beverly High boys lacrosse team talked about turning things around Monday morning against Danvers.
So after watching his team fall behind by a pair of goals after 12 minutes, Panthers head coach Matt Riordan delivered a simple message to his squad. He asked them what kind of team and what kind of program they wanted to be, and what was the identity they wanted to have for the rest of the season.
Riordan's words resonated with the force of a lightning strike.
The Orange-and-Black scored six unanswered goals, five of those in the second quarter, to take the lead for good and pulled out an 11-7 triumph in the rain over the host Falcons at Deering Stadium.
"It was a matter of slowing things down and doing the things we know we can do," said defenseman Brad Griffin, the long pole who scored his team's 10th goal late in the third quarter while locking it down in his own end. "We were too spread out in the first quarter, but really turned it around after that."
Senior captain Mason Simpson scored three goals and dished out two assists to lead with the offense. Beverly's leading scorer upped his totals to 16 goals and six assists through a half-dozen games.
Gavin Lawrence added two goals and one helper for the Panthers (now 4-2), while John Maloblocki scoring once and assisting on three others. In all, eight different players had a goal for the winners.
Not to be forgotten, captain James Silva was a monster on the draw, winning 18-of-21 on the day while serving as a one-man clear.
"They just dominated the faceoffs and we couldn't get a possession," said Danvers head coach Dan Ritchie, whose team's two-game winning streak was snapped. "Once they started getting all those possessions and turning them into goals, we couldn't climb back from that."
Beverly has now won all four of its road games to begin the 2023 campaign.
The Falcons (now 2-3), who had just 16 field players available, had taken a 3-1 lead after one quarter on goals from Sean Rivard (2 goals, 2 assists) and Brady Tersolo (2 goals, assist) as well as Tommy Cyr. But Beverly took over in the second period, carrying that over into the second half to pull away for the win.
"We found our game offensively," said Simpson, who had all three of his tallies before halftime. "Our defense did a really nice job locking it down, too, and the D-middies were great."
Colby Vaccaro earned his fourth win of the season in net for Beverly, making a half-dozen saves. Dan Vatousios was busy at the other end for Danvers, turning aside 14 shots.
Aidan Sullivan and Cam Smith both had a goal and an assist for Beverly, with Silva and Matt Maloblocki also scoring. Griffin's goal, the third of his career, was a laser shot from 25 yards out.
"We had been preaching to shoot low all game, but he put that one up top in the perfect spot," Riordan said.
"I picked up the ball in our end and was going 100 miles an hour upfield with it," said the 17-year-old Griffin. "(Danvers captain and defender) Jaxson Vogel slid up to me and created a perfect screen, so I thought about how I play indoors, in box lacrosse, and just let it fly. I've practiced that shot a million times at home."
Danvers also received a goal and two assists from Colby Dunham and a late score from Jake Ryan.
"We were playing on defense too much, and when we had the ball we couldn't get into an offensive rhythm," said Ritchie. "It was a step back for us, but we'll learn from this and get better."