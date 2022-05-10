The Beverly boys and Marblehead girls both finished in first place in the team standings at the recent Northeastern Conference Freshman/Sophomore Meet, held on the track at Peabody High School.
BOYS
Leo Sheriff of Beverly had a terrific showing by taking first place in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), second in the 100 meter dash (11.96 seconds) and third in the 400 hurdles (1:08.93). He helped the Orange-and-Black finish with 105 points, 25 more than second place Peabody.
The Panthers populated the top three throughout the championship, with Harry Silva placing third in the high jump (5 feet 2 inches), Colin Burns snatching third in shot put (35 feet 8 inches), Misha Krygin taking second in the 400 (56.63), Evan Wong running second in the 800 (2:19.50), Ryan Whiting a runner-up in the mile ((5:00.7), and Kyle McColdrick tossing 103 feet, good enough for second in the discuss. Beverly also swept the relays, dominating the 4x100 (46.68), 4x400 (3:59.43), and 4x800 (9:53.59).
Evan Bedard’s first place in triple jump (38-6) helped Peabody (80 points) grab second place. Alex Jackson crushed the field in discuss, placing first with a throw of 121 feet 5 inches.
Daniel Davila placed second for the Tanners in the javelin (112-4), while Robert Smith (18.69) and Theodore Roan (21.13) finished second and third, respectively, in the 110 hurdles. Joseph Thibault took third in the 400 (57.74), Ryan Faletra got another third in the 800 (2:20.40), Paul Domininic Drilon was third in the mile (5:01.09), and the 4x100 (50.98) and 4x400 (4:06.98) both finished third.
Swampscott (73 points) finished third with the help of first place finishes from Caleb Leopoldo in the shot put (37-11 3/4) and Anthony Nichols in the 200 (24.91). Other top finishers included Nakaree Davis with a second in the high jump (5-4), Eliot Pulaski a third in the long jump (16-9), Henry Buettler a third in javelin (107-3), and Anton Khripko placed third in the 2-mile (10:53.16). The Big Blue’s 4x100 relay took second (49.95) as well.
Nathan Molina topped the long jump standings (21-4) while also placing second in the 200 (24.92) for Masconomet, who finished fifth with 56 points. Matt Sheehan came first in javelin (116-3) and Noah Demers won the 800 (2:16.62).
Michael Kasprzak of Danvers came second in the triple jump (38-2) and teammate William Conklin did likewise in the 2-mile (10:46.66). Danvers also took second in the 4x400 (4:06.46).
Sean Calnan of Marblehead placed first in the 110 hurdles (16.95). Teammate Isaac Cross finished first for the Magicians as well in the 2-mile (10:17.50), while Jacob Bobowski came third in the 100 (12.45) and Xavier Grazado did the same in the 200 (25.81). Marblehead took second in the 4x800 relay (9:58.34).
Salem‘s Jesse Round slotted in second place in the 400 hurdles (1:04.20) and Mathyas Beckford got third in the discus (78-7).
GIRLS
An excellent performance from their youngsters helped Marblehead (113 points) shade Masconomet (107) for first place in the team standings.
Ava Machado was a double winner for the Magicians, capturing both the triple jump (32-3) and the 100 meter race (13.38 seconds). In the discus, Rachael Albert finished first with a throw of 79-6, with teammate Hannah O’Brien taking third place in 67-7.
Marblehead took first and third in the 800, with Lydia Bailey flying to a first place finish (2:28.13). Charlie Roszell finished third in both the long jump (14-4 1/2) and the 100 (14.38), while Elise Burchfield finished second in the 110 hurdles (19.1). Gabby Hendy was third in the 200 (28.92) as well.
For Masconomet, Hailey Aitchison and Kathryn Lindsay finished second and third in the long jump, respectively, both with jumps of 4 feet four inches. Kenna Miyazaki placed third in the triple jump (31-6), Sophia Doumas was second in the shot put (29-6),and Sophia Santangelo grabbed third in the 110 hurdles (20:15).
Masco runners Angelina Zepaj and Ava Haberland finished first (1:20.94) and second (1:22.48) in the 400 hurdles, respectively, with Jenna Lindsay finishing third in the 400 (1:05.96), Ellie Green second in the 800 (2:29.41), Reagan Boyd third in the mile (6:15.07), and the 4x100 (56.43) and 4x400 relays (4:39.21) each placing second.
Stella D’Ambrosio of Peabody finished second in the long jump (14-5), as did Marissa Simmons in the 200 (28.79) and Alessandra Forgione i n the discus (73-1). Leah Buckley got third in the 2-mile (13:25.74), as was the Tanners’ 4x100 (56.68) and 4x800 relay teams (12:19.43). The Tanners were fourth overall with 79 points.
Fifth place Beverly (47 points) saw Julia Guanci win the long jump (14-8), Tara MacNeil earn first in the mile (6:11.34), and Vanessa Weirderhold capture top honors in the 110m hurdles (18.78), Anna Michaud was runner-up in the 100 (14.33) as well.
Jamila Oriakhi of Swampscott won the shot put (31-3), while teammate Stella Sands placed third in the javelin (60 feet) and and Collette Heil snagged second in the 2-mile (12:55.90).
Arianna McNulty got on board for Danvers in the mile, finishing in second place with a time of 6:12.83.