ARLINGTON -- For a full 80 minutes of action in Saturday evening's Division 1 playoff match between Arlington and Beverly, the visiting Panthers played their worthy opponent to a virtual stalemate.
Not only did the two talented squads have the same amount of goals to show for, but the overall competitiveness of the bout had the feel of a championship thriller. Neither team gave an inch throughout; it almost felt like a draw was the most fitting end result.
Unfortunately that's not how it works in the postseason. Someone has to go home, and for Beverly, their time came just seconds into overtime.
Receiving the ball on the left wing in the attacking third, Arlington's Tade Kotyan let loose on a deep shot that seemed to travel in slow motion towards the box. With a perfect arc and pace to it, the ball sailed out of the reach of Panthers' keeper Nick Gribbins and tucked its way into the back of the net as the Beverly players fell to their knees in disbelief.
It was undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow for a Beverly squad that had done so many great things throughout the night, but not one that would take away from the fantastic season that was.
"I'm just grateful," said Panthers' coach Edgar de Leon. "I told them I'm grateful for having the opportunity to be able to work with such an amazing group of young players, young men, that give all the effort every day in training and every game. Regardless of the situation they just work 150 percent; they have huge hearts. We don't have to walk out of here with our heads down, we can walk out of here with our heads up because we went down fighting.
"I told them it was going to take something special to beat us today and unfortunately for us, Arlington had a couple of special shots and there's nothing that we could've done on those."
Coach de Leon isn't wrong. Both of Arlington's decisive markers were extremely impressive.
Not only was the game-winner a lengthy and somewhat shocking kick, especially as it came from a defender, but the Spy Ponders' equalizer was just as nifty. That one came from Diego Barrientos midway through the second half, as the midfielder launched another deep shot from the right side that grazed the cross bar and found its way softly to the back of the net to knot things at 1-1.
"That was a beautiful goal by Diego to tie it up," said Arlington coach Lance Yodzio. "He's a righty and he put that on his left foot.
"And that shot by Tade was amazing," he added. "He has a strong foot; there's a couple times this season he's made runs like that very similar and came close to putting one in and he finally did it. It couldn't have come in a better spot."
Prior to Barrientos' equalizer, Beverly held a 1-0 lead and was playing some terrific soccer, particularly in the first half. The Panthers goal came via Nick Braganca, the team's leading goal scorer with 22 on the season.
His marker came just nine minutes into action when he chipped the ball over a defender on a fast break and quickly chased it down before popping it up and over the keeper for an easy goal. Braganca, Teo Berbic and Wilson de Leon all generated quality other chances throughout, but no more were meant to be.
"I just told him to be crafty and have some fun out there," de Leon said of Braganca's goal. "I think that's one of those types of plays where you have players who have creativity and the ability to do certain things and that was just a great goal overall. I wish we would've put one more in, I think it would've been a different game, but giving up that goal in the second half really changed the face of the game."
Despite the loss, Beverly got some outstanding goalkeeping from Gribbins. The senior shot stopper came up with some huge plays time and time again, especially down the stretch, to give his squad a fighting chance.
"I think he saved the game a couple times," admitted Yodzio. "Just tremendous from him."
"He was outstanding," added de Leon. "He made so many amazing saves. It's the best I've seen him play all year and he did everything right that he had to do and helped us be very competitive in this game today."
Berbic, Trevor Gilligan, Ian Visnick, Nick Fox, Iuan Williams, Misha Krygin and Hugo Van Spijk, among others, also turned in stellar performances on Saturday. Beverly will wave goodbye to 12 seniors this fall, but will replenish with an extremely capable sophomore and junior class ready to continue the winning ways.