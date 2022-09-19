DANVERS — It's been a frustrating and somewhat disappointing start to season the Beverly High boys soccer team.
The good news is, there's plenty of futbol left to be to played.
Heading into Monday's NEC road tilt at rival Danvers, the Panthers had just one win in four games. They weren't getting blown out, nor were they playing admittedly bad soccer. But against stiff competition, head coach Edgar de Leon's squad was coming up just a bit short with some unlucky breaks going against them, too.
Monday's performance, however, may have been just what the doctor ordered. Led by Wilson de Leon's first half strike, the Panthers strung together a solid 80 minutes and held on down the stretch for a 1-0 triumph over the Falcons.
"I think we've hit some bumps in the road but it's early on in the season and getting solid wins like this where it's a whole team effort really lifts up the spirits," said coach de Leon (no relation to Wilson). "I thought this was the best complete game we've played since we started the preseason (and) hopefully it takes us into the next couple of weeks with good energy and we can continue to build from this."
The slippery conditions undoubtedly took the two teams a little while to get used to, making for a frantic opening few minutes of play. Beverly eventually seized control of the possession game, getting two near scores out of it midway through the opening half.
The first came on a powerful free kick boot from Ian Visnick that sailed just over the crossbar. Minutes later, Owen McCarthy nearly put one home on an indirect kick, receiving a quick touch pass from Visnick before rifling one off the crossbar.
"We've been unlucky that we've hit a lot of posts and cross bars in the last couple of games," said de Leon.
Fortunately for Beverly, its next shot on target found the back of the net. The Panthers' defense cleared the ball to midfield through the air, Federico Clavarino flipped a header further up field to de Leon, who took on a trio of Falcons' defenders before firing a low shot home far post.
"Federico got a nice flick on it and (de Leon) read it well and anticipated," said de Leon. "He's a strong guy, he's got good pace and he's got a powerful leg. He's been working really hard to get himself in the right place at the right time and it pays off because we need guys like to step up and put some balls in the back of the net."
While that was the lone goal of the contest, there was no shortage of drama for the remainder of the contest. Beverly continued to control play until halftime, finishing with five shots on goal and two corners in those first 40 minutes.
But Danvers didn't wilt; they came on strong in the second half, particularly in crunch time, giving themselves numerous opportunities at the equalizer as time winded down. Daniel Molina had a great look but the shot missed just wide left.
Then, in stoppage time, Danvers had two well struck kicks into the box, including one off a free kick, but were unable to punch one in. The Falcons finished with four shots on goal and five corner kicks, while their defense held strong throughout.
"You can't leave here with your head down because of those last 20 minutes of the game," said Danvers' head coach Tony Vatousios. "We had a good half vs. Peabody, we had a good half vs. Gloucester, we had a good half vs. Marblehead when we tied them 1-1, and we had a good half today. If we put two halves together I don't think there's any team out here that we should be scared of."
Center backs Daniel Vatousios and Spencer Keys were terrific in the setback, as was freshman Luke Hertigan, who has played big minutes of late, and senior keeper Nate Flint.
"He's shown me that he's not a freshman; he's going to be a force in the years to come," Vatousios said of Hertigan.
For Beverly, Misha Krygin was a standout defensively while Matt Roy secured the shutout in net with four saves. Coach de Leon loved his team's approach offensively, and the hope is they can continue that moving forward.
"The great thing is that we got more shots today and were creating better opportunities in front of goal," he said. "It feels good to get ahead, it kind of takes the pressure off and it helps the guys be looser and create more chances. So I like how they got into the final third and kept on trying to get that second goal."