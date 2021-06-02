BEVERLY — What a season it's been so far for the Beverly boys tennis squad.
Following Wednesday afternoon's competitive, 3-2 triumph over Northeastern Conference newcomer Masconomet, the Panthers sit unbeaten at 6-0 with five matches to play. They're getting production throughout the five varsity slots, starting with fourth-year standout Patrick Johnson at the top of the lineup.
The senior captain won his match, 6-0, 6-4, on Wednesday and has been an irreplaceable leader on and off the court for red-hot Beverly.
"Patrick comes from a tennis family and picked up tennis as a freshman," said Beverly head coach Chris Lauranzano. "He really dedicated himself to the sport and I've never seen anybody get so good so quickly. He really took it upon himself, showed true character and became an excellent tennis player."
Outside of Marblehead's Mika Garber, Johnson is arguably the second best singles player in the conference this year. Fortunately, he's got a strong group behind him to back him up as well.
Fellow senior Anthony Coletti, who's older brother Peter was an all-star at Beverly High before going on to compete at Nichols, holds down the No. 2 slot. He dropped his match on Wednesday against Masco's Matt Aronson, 6-2, 6-1, but has been incredibly steady otherwise this spring.
At No. 3 singles, Owen O'Brien was undefeated until losing a close 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) matchup against Masco's Alex Edelman on Wednesday.
And in doubles action, junior Thomas Schroter and sophomore Ryan Dunleavy (6-4, 6-3 winners Wednesday) as well as senior captain Matt Mitchell and Ivan Contreras (who's currently injured) have also been tremendous. Freshman Luca Pasquarello, who filled in alongside Mitchell on Wednesday in a 6-3, 6-2 win, has been a welcome addition to the squad as well.
"He's the best eighth player I've ever had," Lauranzano said of Pasquarello. "The kid is amazing. He's stepped in a number of times and won his matches. Whoever I put him with he seems to get it done; he's the surprise of the season."
The Panthers last went unbeaten in the 2016 season. If they're going to match that feat this spring, they'll need to top Salem, Swampscott (twice), Marblehead and Winthrop over the next two weeks. Then, it's off to the state tournament where anything can happen.