LYNN — With about two minutes to play in the opening half of Tuesday’s boys basketball clash between red-hot Beverly and perennial power Lynn English, the host Bulldogs seized a one-point lead. Division 1 prospect Tyrese Melo Garcia was firing on all cylinders, picking his spots and dropping in buckets from all over the court.
But as has been the case all season for the unbeaten Panthers, when they get rolling they’re extremely difficult to slow down.
That reality was on full display for the remainder of the contest as Beverly ripped off a quick 6-0 run before halftime to regain the lead for good, then sprinted to the finish line from there for a dominant 85-54 victory.
Not only did Beverly (now 19-0) clamp down on Melo Garcia after the break, holding him to just five points during that time, but they also executed a near-flawless transition game to completely blow things open.
“These guys were ready for this test. We wanted a road test against a ranked team like this,” said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas.
“Lynn English has beaten us in the past, and we wanted to come out here and make sure we made a statement to let everybody know that we’re not just rolling through the NEC: we’re gonna try to roll through anybody that’s in front of us.”
Roll they did.
After going ahead 38-33 at recess, Beverly held the three-loss Bulldogs to just 21 second half points.
Still just a 12-point game after three quarters, sophomore sensation Ryder Frost (26 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 6 blocks) drilled a transition triple early in the fourth to spark a quick scoring burst and make it a 19-point game for the Panthers.
Lynn English never recovered as the Orange-and-Black continued to force the issue offensively en route to their 11th 80-plus point game of the season.
Frost was magnificent throughout, splashing a number of tough, contested jumpers while finishing down low with efficiency. Beverly hits just four 3-pointers, yet still managed one of its higher scoring outputs of the year.
“Honestly, we should’ve scored in the high 90s,” said Karakoudas. “We missed a ton of layups and some free throws, but the guards did an excellent job getting into the lane and we had a lot of nice drop down passes for easy looks at the rim ... if we hit all our layups and free throws we’re pushing 100 points against these guys.”
Rook Landman, battling an illness throughout the game, attacked the paint with a purpose for Beverly and played some terrific defense on Melo Garcia. He finished with 12 points, four assists and three steals.
“I give Rook a ton of credit. He looked like was going to throw up two minutes into the game, almost threw up in the locker room, and you could see in his face that he looked green,” said Karakoudas. “But he refused to come out and played a great game.”
Gabe Copeland — who was battling a knee injury himself — had a big first half and got his team’s offense rolling early; he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Dylan Crowley was also terrific down the stretch, making high IQ decisions while piling up 15 of his 17 points in the second half to go with four rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals.
Zack Sparkman (8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks), Nick Braganca (7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal) and Griffin Francis (3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block) also more than did their part.
It was a complete team effort for the streaking Panthers, one they hope to carry over into another big test against Malden Catholic Saturday.
“That’s a top 25 team in the state, a powerhouse program,” Karakoudas said of Lynn English. “To come into their gym and beat a really, really well coached team, it just says a lot about our guys.”
Beverly 85, Lynn English 54at Lynn English High SchoolBeverly: Dylan Crowley 7-2-17, Griffin Francis 1-1-3, Zack Sparkman 4-0-8, Ryder Frost 11-2-26, Rook Landman 5-2-12, Nick Braganca 0-1-1, Gabe Copeland 7-3-18. Totals: 35-11-85.
Lynn English: Tyrese Melo Garcia 8-2-20, Josh Anderson 1-0-2, Jesse Maggs 6-1-13, Gloire Kabongo 0-2-2, Nelson Obarisiagbon 2-1-5, Mitchell Purter 0-1-1, Yael Vizcaino 5-0-11. Totals: 22-5-54.
Halftime: Beverly, 38-33.
3-pointers: B — Frost 2, Crowley, Copeland; LE — Melo Garcia 2, Vizcaino.
Records: B 19-0; LE 13-4.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.